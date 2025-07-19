The German wide man penned a four-year deal with Cesc Fabregas’ Como side last week

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celtic remain on the hunt for Nicolas Kuhn’s successor - with the departed Hoops winger confessing he would love to make his debut for Como against his former club and introduce himself to his new fanbase in style.

The former Rapid Vienna wide man completed a stunning £17.2 million transfer to he big-spending Serie A outfit last week, with head coach Cesc Fabregas admitting his latest recruit will be a perfect fit for the style of football his team like to play.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of Kuhn’s first outings could be against Brendan Rodgers’ men as the Scottish champions prepare to jet out to Italy for the Como Cup tournament.

The Hoops will face Dutch giants Ajax while Como entertain Saudi Pro League side Al Ahli and there's a strong possibility that Kuhn could come face-to-face with his old team mates in either the final or the third and fourth place play-off.

And the 25-year-old admits he is “excited” about the prospect of facing his former colleagues, having also played for Ajax earlier in his career.

“I'll definitely play against one of my former teams because we will play either Celtic or Ajax,” Kuhn said. “If we could play against Celtic, I would be really excited to face all my teammates from last season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I can't wait to play in the tournament. My beginnings at Como have gone really well. I like the Italian atmosphere and the team is fantastic, everyone is helping me settle in and I'm really happy to be here.

“The training centre is fantastic, the quality is high, and so far everything has been perfect. I think we have a lot of very good players in the squad.”

Kuhn - who has penned a four-year contract - marked his official unveiling as Como’s latest signing by posing for a photograph alongside his mother holding his cherished first ever pair of football boots.

He admitted it was an easy decision to end his 18-month stint in Scotland for the bright lights of the Italian lakes, stating: “I had a long chat with the coach and I can’t wait to get out on the pitch, familiarise myself with the stadium and play in front of our fans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The decision was easy; the project is ambitious, and I want to be part of it, doing my best to help the team grow and achieve increasingly important goals. The city is beautiful - a real film set! I’m happy to start this new adventure in such a beautiful place.”

Arsenal and Chelsea legend Fabregas reckons Kuhn’s attributes will suit his side, commenting: “Nico is sharp, technical, and understands space really well. He brings creativity and intensity - qualities that fit exactly how we want to play. He’ll give us something different in Serie A.”