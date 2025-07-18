The Hoops have been casting an eye over a highly-rated Serbian defender, who plays for champions Red Star Belgrade

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Red Star Belgrade are reportedly set to drop their asking price for defender Veljko Milosavljevic - with Celtic informed to keep a watchful eye on developments.

The Scottish champions were linked with a summer swoop for the highly-rated Serbian youngster earlier in the window, but it appeared their transfer interest had cooled in recent weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was claimed that Parkhead chiefs made a formal approach by offering £5.1million bid for the 18-year-old centre-back last month, which was swiftly knocked back by Red Star who were hopeful of holding out for a considerably higher fee in the region of €9m (£7.8m) for one of their most promising talents.

However, with interest in the player fading, Mozzart Sport claim the 11x SuperLiga winners could sell Milosavljevic for €7m (£6m) in an attempt to entice potential suitors back into the mix and push a deal over the line.

Milosavljevic - often referred to in Serbia as “the boy from Pozarevac,” - has earned plenty of plaudits for his composure on the ball in pressurised situations. Despite being a teenager, he’s understood to have displayed real maturity in possession and has a strong positional sense.

He has been scouted by a number of English Premier League clubs, but would fit Celtic’s recruitment model with a resolution likely before the competitive season kicks off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

3 key positions Celtic must fill this summer

While a new central defender seems to be high on the agenda, ex-Celtic boss Gordon Strachan reckons there are three other key positions that Rodgers will be looking to fill in this window as he searches to replace the goals they’ve lost following the high-profile exits of Kyogo Furuhashi and Nicolas Kuhn.

He told OLBG: “Celtic have had wide attackers rather than wingers. People can score goals, get in the box, make goals, rather than just a winger who can cross the ball and things like that. So I think that's where they'll be going.

“Do they need another striker? Yes I think they do. They'll be looking at that as well. They'll be looking at a midfield player similar to Reo Hatate who can eliminate people in midfield.

“In the modern game, because the defenders are good, when people get back into zonal areas or go man for man, the fact is that you need somebody to eliminate people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Hatate could do that and so could Matt O’Riley. O’Riley has been gone a year but they still need somebody who can do that as well.”