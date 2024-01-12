Celtic links to £3.5m defender take another twist amid club's hard line valuation

The Hoops are understood to be in the market for a new left back to provide competition for Greg Taylor this season.

Celtic supporters are expecting to see their first new signing of the January transfer window arrive soon with the Hoops reportedly putting the finishing touches on a deal for Rapid Wien attacker Nicolas Kuhn.

The 24-year old German may very well be their first capture of the window but is unlikely to be their last with other positions in the squad still needing addressed. One of those areas is left-back where Brenda Rodgers is apparently keen to add more competition to current first choice incumbent Greg Taylor.

One player who has been linked with a switch to Glasgow's east end in recent weeks is Portuguese player Tiago Araujo. However, there appears to have been another development in the rumours linking the Scottish champions with the Estoril defender.

According to Inside Futbol, who reference Portuguese daily publication O Jogo, there has been no contact made by Celtic with with the 22-year old. It is also claimed that Estoril are 'not in the mood' to sell the Portugal under 21 international and are taking a hard line stance on his valuation.

They will apparently not let the defender leave for less than €4 million (around £3.5 million) because previous club Benfica will be due a whopping 50% of whatever fee they get for him. Estoril signed Araujo from Benfica in 2022 and he impressed during his first full season at the club.