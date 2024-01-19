Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Brendan Rodgers insists Celtic are NOT interested in cashing in on Matt O'Riley this month, despite plenty of transfer interest in the creative midfielder.

New reports claim Spanish La Liga leaders Girona could make a move for the Danish international before the January window slams shut in 12 days time. However, it's believed their interest is only at an early stage with a host of Premier League clubs and Serie A giants Inter Milan also monitoring the situation.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from GlasgowWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rodgers declared the Hoops have "no need to sell" any of their top talents and confessed he remains unaware of any concrete interested in star man O'Riley, who is said to be happy at the club.

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers embraces Matt O'Riley

When asked if there had been any interested in O'Riley that he was aware of, Rodgers responded: "None. I'm not aware of any. But it's natural, if you've got good players then of course they will attract attention. But I'm not focused on that at all.

"We don't want to be losing anyone. The plan was to add to the squad and that's still the plan. There's not (any need to sell) but it always works both ways. If a player doesn't want to be here then in my experience anyway, you are better off moving them on. It's as simple as that.

"Of course the club's in a really strong position and we don't need to sell and we've no thoughts of selling. Naturally at this time of the season there is a lot of speculation and gossip around players. For the likes of Matt, he's really happy here. He's signed a new deal and he's really progressed,

Advertisement

Advertisement

"He's into double figures now in goals and his assists are there so for him as a young player and a brilliant professional all he wants to do is improve and you can see the improvement he has made here. So we'll just take it day by day and assess it from there."

Rodgers also confirmed that Celtic's recruitment team are working hard behind the scenes as they seek more reinforcements following the £2.8million arrival of German winger Nicolas Kuhn from Rapid Vienna earlier this week.