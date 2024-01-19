Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Rangers and Celtic will turn their attention to domestic duties this weekend as they aim to progress to the next round of the Scottish Cup.

Both teams have a rich history of success in the competition. Celtic are the defending champions, while the Gers lifted the tournament the trophy a year earlier in 2022.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from GlasgowWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the meantime both club’s are also working hard to strengthen their teams in the January transfer window. With that in mind we have rounded up all of the latest news from both Glasgow giants - including updates on Celtic’s pursuit of an EFL striker and a move to the Scottish Premiership for a former Rangers man.

Bristol City boss addresses Celtic transfer links as he aims to retain key striker

Bristol City boss Liam Manning insists that the club want to extend the contract of Celtic transfer target Tommy Conway.

The 21-year-old has scored six goals in 20 appearances this term - adding to the nine goals in 34 matches that he registered in the previous season. The Scotland U21 international is seen as a big part of the Robins’ plans going forward and is regarded as one of the best prospects in the EFL.

The striker’s potential and the fact that his contract expires in 2025, has prompted interest from Celtic and a host of Premier League side’s including Brentford and Nottingham Forest. However, Manning has told Bristol World reporters that he is keen to extend the player’s existing deal. The ex-Oxford boss said:”We really want him to stay, he's in a really good place I think. If you look since I've come in, the number of games he’s started, even in a sticky period, we stuck by him.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"I think he sees the culture, he's clear on how we work and that's the big thing, we want people who are all in on what we want to do, so he's definitely someone we want to keep at the club."

Ex-Rangers man completes move to Scottish Premiership rivals

Former Rangers striker Greg Stewart has completed a move back to the Scottish Premiership just two and a half years on from his Ibrox departure. Stewart was a member of Rangers’ last title winning squad under Steven Gerrard and scored three goals in 21 appearances during his two-year stay in Glasgow.

The 33-year-old has vast experience in Scottish football - playing for the likes of Cowdenbeath, Dundee, Aberdeen and also Kilmarnock.

Stewart’s latest move sees him return to Rugby Park for a second stint at Kilmarnock. The team are currently fourth in the Premiership table and Stewart will hope to add to his tally of eight goals in 16 matches that he registered in his previous stint back in 2018/19.

Advertisement

Advertisement