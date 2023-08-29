Here are the latest Celtic transfer news and Rangers transfer news stories with Deadline Day fast approaching and the Old Firm derby just around the corner.

It is set to be a massive week in Glasgow with Rangers facing PSV Eindhoven on Wednesday night, the summer transfer window shutting on Friday and the first Old Firm derby of the season being played on Sunday.

Celtic and Rangers are both expected to make moves in the transfer market over the next few days both incoming and outgoing as the pressure to get deals over the line mounts. The Hoops do however look extremely close to announcing their latest capture and there could be official confirmation of that deal today.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Rangers continue to be heavily linked with a former Premier League defender but a deal for that individual could hinge on the Ibrox club’s finances. Here are the latest Celtic and Rangers transfer news headlines on Tuesday, August 29:

Winger arrives in Glasgow ahead of Celtic announcement

Per a report from Football.Scotland, Luis Palma boarded a flight to Glasgow last night ahead of becoming Celtic’s latest summer signing. The Honduran winger, who was previously linked with Rangers earlier in the summer, is expected to complete a £3.5 million move to the Hoops from Aris Salonika.

Last night’s report claims that an official announcement from Celtic on the 23-year old’s arrival is expected ‘in the next 48 hours’ meaning he could be unveiled as early as today. It is also claimed that there will be a ‘race against time’ to have Palma’s paperwork and visa registered in time for this weekend’s Old Firm derby.

‘Finances will dictate’ is Rangers sign Leicester City defender

Finances will dictate whether a deal can be done for Rangers to sign Leicester City defender Harry Souttar before Friday’s deadline, according to the Daily Record. The Gers apparently still believe they can strike an agreement with the EFL Championship club to bring the Australian international to Ibrox.