The latest edition of world football’s fiercest derby takes place at Ibrox Stadium this weekend and here is a look back on the fixture’s history...

Rangers and Celtic face off once again this weekend as the first Old Firm derby of the 2023/24 season takes place at Ibrox Stadium in the Scottish Premiership.

It will also be the first time that Michael Beale and Brendan Rodgers go head-to-head in the famous match and will likely be a first taste of the rivalry for several players on both sides. The eyes of world football will once again be on Glasgow as the two clubs look to once again deliver a spectacular contest.

Looking back through time, here are the records for the match including who has won the most times, which club has scored the most goals and more:

Who has won the most Old Firm derbies?

The all time head-to-head record, counting only competitive matches in the league and two major domestic cups, has Rangers as the more successful club by the slightest of margins.

There have been 436 Old Firm derbies dating back to 1890 and Rangers have won 169 to Celtic’s 165 where there have been 102 draws. In league matches alone, Rangers have won 127 to Celtic’s 114 and there have been 90 draws.

Of the 436 meetings, 54 of those have been in the Scottish Cup with Celtic the more dominant having won 26 to Rangers’ 18 with 10 draws. The two rivals first met in the Scottish League Cup in 1947 and have played each other 51 times in that competition with Celtic winning 25, Rangers 24 and there having been two draws.

Who has scored the most Old Firm goals?

Ally McCoist is the all time leading goalscorer in the fixture with 26 goals in 55 matches, 17 of those coming in 43 league appearances. Second behind him is Robert Hamilton, who played for Rangers during two spells between 1897 and 1908, with 24 goals in 46 games.

Celtic’s all time top scorer in the derby is James McGrory with 22 goals in 35 games while, in more modern times, Henrik Larsson scored 15 goals in 30 games. Of the few players who have played for both clubs at senior level in the derby, Kenny Miller has scored 9 league goals for Rangers and one for Celtic.

Alec Smith, who played for Rangers between 1894 and 1913, holds the record for most appearances in the fixture with 87 while John Greig is second with 75 between 1962 and 1978 for Rangers and Paul McStay is third with 70 Celtic appearances between 1892 and 1997. McStay has made the most appearances in Old Firm derby league matches with 54.

What is the biggest win in Old Firm derby history?