Outgoing Celtic star backed to provide 'a solid injection of quality' after completing Euro loan switch
Stephen Welsh has left Celtic after penning a six-month loan deal with Belgian side KV Mechelen until the end of the season.
The centre-back, who has been well down the first-team pecking order under Brendan Rodgers, is currently fourth-choice and will play out the remainder of the campaign in the Jupiler Pro League after making only two appearances for the Hoops this season.
One of Celtic’s longest-serving players, the 24-year-old has been with the Scottish champions since the age of eight, but will now ply his trade abroad for the first time in his career as he looks to earn regular game time.
The move temporarily brings an end to Welsh’s 17-year association with the Parkhead club, having progress up through the youth system. He previously spent time out on loan at Greenock Morton during the first half of the 2019/20 season before returning that January and making his senior debut the following month.
The former Scotland Under-21 international has featured sporadically ever since and has been unable to force his way into Rodgers’ plans this term, with another loan move suiting both parties. There is no buy option as part of the agreement, but Rodgers has understood the player’s desire to get minutes under his belt and didn’t want to stand in his way.
Speaking to Mechelen’s official website after the deal was announced, Welsh said: “I want to fight my way into the team as soon as possible. They have shown for some time that they would like to have me there.
“I am delighted to be able to sign for this great club. In the coming months I want to fight together with the team and the supporters and achieve great results. I am looking forward to it!
“My contract here runs until the summer, so I will do everything I can to be successful with the team. My full focus now is on being able to play for KV as soon as possible.”
Mechelen sporting director Tim Matthys commented: “Finally he is with us. We had already made a number of attempts (this summer) to bring Stephen here. What did not work then, has now been completed.
“Stephen is the reinforcement we needed in the short term. He will give our defensive compartment a solid injection of quality. His arrival is important to sharpen the competition and give our coach more options at the back.”
Welsh has 18 months left on his Celtic contract. The move could also protect his value by gaining more first-team experience, with youngster Dane Murray recently recalled from his loan spell at Championship side Queen’s Park to provide cover, along with Maik Nawrocki.
A Celtic statement read: “Celtic defender Stephen Welsh has joined Belgian Pro League club, KV Mechelen on loan until the end of this season.
“The centre-half has featured twice for the Celts this season, firstly in the 5-2 League Cup quarter-final win over Falkirk, and then helped keep a clean sheet in the 0-0 draw with Dundee United at Tannadice in the run-up to Christmas.
“Everyone at Celtic Football Club wishes Stephen all the best in his loan spell.”
