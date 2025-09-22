Jags manager and former Hoops defender Mark Wilson has given his assessment on the 4-0 Premier Sports Cup quarter-final defeat

Partick Thistle boss Mark Wilson felt his side played “with a tinge of fear” in their Premier Sports Cup quarter final defeat to Celtic - but reckons the experience will stand them in good stead.

The Jags failed to muster up much of an attacking threat against the Premiership champions as they crashed to a heavy 4-0 loss at Firhill, but Wilson insists there are lessons his players can take from facing such a high standard of opposition.

“I said to the guys after it, you're not going to come up against that level of opposition in our division (Scottish Championship),” Wilson said. “Our division is really competitive with good players, but that's just a different level.

“They're young, it's their first time playing in that environment in front of a full house against international players who are used to playing the Champions League and Europa League. Of course, they have to take everything they can from it and I hope it makes us better as a team.

“It's always tough stuff for me. It doesn't matter the level of opposition when you lose like that. But, of course, the levels between us are that big, I don't think anybody really coming here would have expected anything other than Celtic to dominate the ball.

“It was all about how we can restrict it as much as possible and then offer a threat going the other way, because we've been pretty good going the other way this season.

“I just saw it in the first half, they just played with a wee tinge of fear and couldn't get really up. Again, when I look at the goals, a couple of mistakes from us, a quick fire and it's 2-0.

“The third goal, I wanted to press more aggressively, so I'll take that on the chin. We did press more aggressively and then they pop a couple of passes and the ball was in the net quickly! And that's the levels, but a great learning curve for the players.”

Wilson: ‘“It's my job to keep that kind of interest in the team up’

Wilson was thrilled to see Firhill packed to the rafters for the tie, and is hopeful that many of those who attended the game will have left encouraged to return on a more regular basis.

He added: “They were brilliant and I guess that's what I was pleased with most, because I took this competition really seriously in terms of how we selected the team to progress from the group.

“There was no rotation against Edinburgh City, Queen of the South, Stranraer or Ross County and we got into a flow and a rhythm. By the time we got to here, there was a few more bums on seats and of course it was packed today.

“It's my job to keep that kind of interest in the team up so we can fill this place a wee bit more and keep the entertainment factor up. But it has to come with winning and we've obviously started pretty well. As long as we can continue that, I'm sure a lot of people who were here for the first time this season will come along again for the league games.

“This is just a different level of opposition, so we had to take it in isolation and whatever came from it. If we came off with some sort of miracle and went through, I wasn't going to think I'm (Pep) Guardiola, and equally, when we get beaten 4-0, I'm not going to think I'm for the chop and everything goes out the window.”