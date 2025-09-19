Latest injury and team news ahead of Premier Sports Cup quarter-final tie between Partick Thistle and Celtic at Firhill on Sunday

It’s an all-Glasgow affair in the final Premier Sports Cup quarter-final tie of the weekend as Celtic travel across the city to the West End to face second-tier Partick Thistle at Firhill.

The Hoops returned to winning ways in dramatic fashion last Sunday, seeing off Kilmarnock 2-1 in Ayrshire after late spot-kick heroics from new signing Kelechi Iheanacho on his debut for the club.

And Brendan Rodgers’ side will be overwhelming favourites to book their latest trip to the national stadium against in-form Championship opponents, who are managed by former Parkhead star Mark Wilson.

The Jags currently sit third in the table after securing ten points from a possible 15 so far and have won four matches on the bounce, including a comeback victory over Airdrieonians last weekend.

They will be eyeing a massive cup upset back on home soil, with Rodgers expected to rotate his squad with one eye on the start of next week’s Europa League campaign.

Here, GlasgowWorld rounds up the early team and injury news from both camps ahead of the game at the Wyre Stadium in Maryhill.

Alistair Johnston (Celtic) - OUT

Canadian right-back is still crocked with a hamstring injury that will keep him out for the foreseeable future.

Scott Martin (Partick Thistle) - OUT

Midfielder is expected to remain on the sidelines until the new year as he recovers from knee surgery.

Anthony Ralston (Celtic) - DOUBT

Sat out of the Kilmarnock clash with a knock that forced him to pull out of the Scotland squad earlier this month and remains a doubt for this weekend.

Daniel MacKay (Partick Thistle) - DOUBT

The former Hibs attacker is rated doubtful with a muscle strain that could scupper his chances of making the squad.

Jota (Celtic) - OUT

Won’t play again until at least the turn of the year due to an ACL injury he suffered towards the end of last season

Oisin Smyth (Partick Thistle) - OUT

St Mirren loanee is cup-tied having played for the Buddies in the group stage of the competition.

Josh Clarke (Partick Thistle) - INELIGIBLE

The on loan Hoops goalkeeper is unable to play against his parent club and will have to watch on from the stands instead.

Auston Trusty (Celtic) - OUT

American central defender has been suffering from plantar fasciitis, which has prevented him from playing much football so far this term.

