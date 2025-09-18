The Hoops winger was sent on loan to Polish side Lech Poznan after things turned sour in Glasgow’s east end

Luis Palma’s career at Celtic is a reminder of how quickly promise can fade - and it’s for that reason the winger finds it “hard to talk about” after being shipped out on loan to Lech Poznan.

The Honduran international once appeared to be a natural successor for Saudi-bound Jota back in the summer of 2023 before injuries and inconsistency derailed his early progress.

The 25-year-old endured a challenging season at Parkhead last term and spent the second half of the campaign at Greek giants Olympiacos, where he again struggled for regular game time.

On his return to Glasgow, Hoops boss Brendan Rodgers deemed him surplus to requirements and the wide man headed to Poland during the summer transfer window.

And Palma - who remains under contract until 2028 - concedes he was gutted that his time with the Scottish champions turned sour.

Speaking to the Celtic Way, he said: “My first season at Celtic, that was nice. Everything seemed to go well in that first campaign. I scored 12 goals and had 13 assists. It was a very special season because it was my first year abroad and I enjoyed it a lot.

“That goal against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League came when I felt I was at the peak of my career. It was the first goal of my life in the Champions League, and it was very, very special. Scoring it for a club like Celtic, in front of 60,000 supporters, was a dream come true.

“That first season at Celtic was great. I felt very, very good, and I really enjoyed playing because I was contributing with goals and assists. I got injuries at Celtic (in the second season), and it cost me a lot. The second season is hard for me to talk about because that's when things started to go sour.

“Despite the setbacks, I always stayed focused. I trained every day and worked hard to be ready if the manager needed me. I made the difficult decision to leave Celtic because I wanted to go out on loan and play regular first-team football.”

Luis Palma retains strong relationship with Celtic coaching staff

Many players could be forgiven for losing touch with a manager who doesn’t give them regular minutes and sends them out on loan. Not in Palma’s case.

The playmaker insists he still retains a strong relationship with Brendan Rodgers - who he still refers to as “gaffer” - despite playing in Poland.

“I've got a great relationship with the gaffer, and the same applies to Kendo (John Kennedy),” Palma went on. “They were very, very special people in my career. From the moment I arrived at Celtic, they made everything feel good and positive.

“I still miss my team-mates, the staff, and training with the squad. They're all good guys, and I wish them every success. I was very happy at Celtic and I enjoyed my time at the club immensely. If it hadn't been for the injuries, who knows what might have happened?

“I love Celtic, and I'll be a supporter for life now. The fans were incredible. I can't thank them enough for how they treated me. I want to thank them for everything.”