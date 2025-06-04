The former Celtic player has made a decision on his future after leaving Parkhead.

A current Celtic coach has played a part in a player deciding to stay in Scotland following his exit from the club.

Goalkeeper Scott Bain has signed for Premiership newcomers Falkirk ahead of the new season. He had been a long serving deputy at Parkhead, joining Celtic in 2018 and staying until the end of the season where he was allowed to leave, John McGlynn moving to bring him into his Championship winning team.

Offers from England and Scotland were put aside in favour of moving to the Falkirk Stadium. Assistant boss Paul Smith said: “We’re delighted Scott has joined us here at Falkirk after he chose to come to the club over various other offers both north and south of the border. He is a goalkeeper who comes to us after seven years at Celtic, and in that time he has played in massive European games, Scottish international matches, and at the highest level in Scotland, so he comes to the club with a wealth of experience.”

Smith added: “He is really good with the ball at his feet, and his style of play perfectly suits the play-style and ethos that we have at Falkirk. He’ll fit in really well with Nicky, Jamie, and Owen, and I’m sure all three will learn from the vast experience that Scott has. We look forward to working with him in the coming season.”

Bain said in Falkirk’s announcement: “It’s great to be here. The club is very well run and it’s a really great set-up. It’s full of good people, and that’s a part of the reason I wanted to come here. I think I can come in and help a bit in terms of experience with the league and with the team’s style of play. I’m really looking forward to working with the squad and the management team. The boys have done an incredible job over the last two years and hopefully I can help this season to be an other successful one for the club and the fans.”

Celtic factor behind move

In an interview with the Falkirk Herald, Bain says the connection with McGlynn came from his new boss’ time working behind the scenes previously at Celtic. As for the move, current Celtic goalkeeping coach Stevie Woods turned salesman to put the Bairns wheels in motion.

The stopper added: “I know John from my time at Celtic and his time at Celtic. I had came to agreement with the club that I was going to be leaving. Stevie Woods (Celtic’s goalkeeping coach) spoke to John and gave him a heads up about my situation and when I spoke to the manager, and having watched Falkirk and the way they play, I think it was a no-brainer for me that this is a club that I was going to come to.

“It is a great place - it is a well-run club that is set-up well and full of good people. That was another reason I wanted to come here and I am excited to get going. Obviously in the last couple of years I've not played as much as I've wanted to and I think I really want to just enjoy my football. The way that the team plays is something that I enjoy. It's something that I've done every day for the last seven and a half years so I think I can bring a bit of experience and I can help in that way, whether it be a little bit of advice here and there and take the pressure of others in terms of how to play out. That was a big factor in why I wanted to come.”