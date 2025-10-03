Here’s how the Portuguese media reacted to a disappointing night in the Europa League for Celtic

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celtic are mulling over a 2-0 Europa League defeat against Braga on matchday two of the league phase which left Brendan Rodgers’ side with only one point on the board from the first available half dozen.

Goals in each half from Ricardo Horta and Gabri Martinez handed the mid-table Primera Liga outfit a precious three points to maintain their unbeaten start to the competition and, in doing so, became the first ever Portuguese team to win at Parkhead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hoops fans have called off their silent protest ahead of the clash, but Braga kept them quiet as Rodgers worst fears were realised. To make matters worse, anger also stemmed from Kelechi Iheanacho's disallowed goal for handball early in the second half.

However, Celtic have much bigger issues to contend with just now. They face Rangers' conquerors Sturm Graz next before the calibre of opposition steps up a level with trips to Midtjylland and Feyenoord followed by games against Italian duo Roma and Bologna.

Those who questioned whether dropping into Europe’s second-tier competition could prove to be a blessing in disguise for the Scottish champions and progress to the latter stages could now be reassessing that stance after this latest disappointment.

Here’s how the Portuguese media reacted to a flat European night in Glasgow’s east end.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Bola

“In a land of Catholics, be... Protestant. No, dear reader, this wasn't just another Old Firm - Scottish football's biggest and most enduring derby contested by Celtic and Rangers - but the truth is that SC Braga wanted to protest their own domestically-related performance slump (five consecutive league games without a win) and staged a revolt that was all the more meaningful because it was led by their iconic captain: Ricardo Horta, of course.

“In the heart of Catholic territory - which has seen better days, since the fans are turning their backs on the club's directors, which is why the usual fervour of British stadiums was not felt (at all), which even allowed the Braga fans to be heard loud and clear for long minutes - the warriors demonstrated their faith and after taking the lead, they knew how to manage, suffer when necessary, and even dared to increase the score.”

O Minho

“SC Braga achieved a fair 2-0 victory at Celtic today, which saw some 'ghosts' eliminated, in the second round of the Europa League league phase, with mixed performances from the goalkeepers.

“Ricardo Horta, in the 20th minute, scored the first goal for the Minho side with an excellent shot from a long distance, but which had the 'help' of veteran Kasper Schmeichel, and Gabri Martínez sealed the result, in the 85th, with a persistent move.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Not only was it SC Braga's first ever victory in Scotland, in five games, but it was also the first for a Portuguese team at Celtic's home ground, as well as being a real 'breath of fresh air' for the team and, above all, for coach Carlos Vicens after the home defeat to Nacional, last Sunday (1-0), which increased the number of consecutive matches without a win in the league to five.”

Maisfutebol

“Winless in five league matches? Never before had they won in Scotland? For Sp. Braga, these were mere rhetorical questions in Glasgow, where they inflicted their first defeat of the season on Celtic, 2-0, earning their second Europa League victory in as many matches. In Scotland, the goalkeepers weighed in. And there, Hornicek showed that the future is his. And now, Schmeichel is increasingly a nostalgic nickname, reminiscent of a once-great past.

“In their quest for European glory, Catholics and archbishops tested the strength of their faith to turn around a season that had failed to win over their loyal followers. In the case of the Minho team, it was a return to a kind of cursed land, the Scotland of kilts and bagpipes, where they had never won. But history is written with each passing day.”

Desporto Ao Minuto

“Brendan Rodgers. It's been a tough life for the Northern Irishman. True, it was only his first defeat in 2025/26, but the Champions League playoff defeat to Kairat Almaty left its mark on his relationship with the fans, who left the stadium in the final moments of the match against Sporting Braga.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The team's football isn't helping either, as there's a significant lack of efficiency. The former Liverpool player is already being questioned about his coaching tenure.

“Paulo Bernardo was unhappy upon his return to the starting lineup, seeing little action and failing to contribute offensively. The former Benfica player performed poorly and was not unsurprisingly substituted in the 67th minute.

“Upon his return to Scotland, center-back Gustaf Lagerbielke was determined to put on a good show against his former team. The Swede was impenetrable defensively and always provided a solid foundation for his team. He rarely missed, but when he did, Lukas Hornicek was in goal.”