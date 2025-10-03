The vastly experienced Spanish boss has returned to his home in the north of England as begins to look for his next role

Rafa Benitez has been tipped as a perfect option for Rangers or Celtic – just six months on from the legendary Spanish manager being linked with the Ibrox hotseat.

Current Light Blues head coach Russell Martin has endured a dire start to his tenure, which continued on Thursday night as his side crashed to a 2-1 Europa League defeat against Sturm Graz in Austria.

Fans have been calling for the Englishman to be removed from his position for a number of weeks and Rangers new American owners could soon decide to cut ties with Martin, meaning they could be on hunting for another boss in the near future.

Former Liverpool, Real Madrid, Newcastle and Everton boss Benitez has been away from the dugout since leaving La Liga side Celta Vigo last year, but he remains keen on a return to management.

The 65-year-old is understood to have returned to his home in the north of England as begins to look for his next role and he raised several eyebrows after being spotted at Arsenal's recent Champions League win over Olympiacos, having previously insisted he is attending multiple matches in a big to land another job in the Premier League.

Speaking to The Telegraph, he said: “Sometimes to be described as ‘a legend’ is very nice, but also complicated. For sure, I do, particularly in England and Europe. I do not want people to think I am finished. I am still evolving.”

Rafa Benitez touted for Glasgow move by former Liverpool prospect

And former Liverpool youngster Vladimir Smicer, who was part of the 2005 Champions League winning squad, reckons Benitez is tailor-made for managing one of Glasgow’s big two clubs if an offer comes his way.

Speaking to Boyle Sports, who offer the latest footballodds, Smicer said: “Rafa Benitez wants to work, and I think he's a quality manager. What more can I say? We won the Champions League with him.

“He's shown throughout his managerial career that he can do special things. He's very clever and tactically astute, and I think he still has the energy to manage a Premier League team and he's around and probably waiting for offers.

“What about Scotland? I think it would be perfect for him. It depends if he wants to manage in the Scottish league.

“Rangers and Celtic are very big clubs, playing in Europe every year. I think it's a good destination for any coach. If you're successful there, you're close again to coming back to the Premier League.

“These two clubs are followed by people and fans all over the world. Rafa doesn't need to prove himself with his success and everything he's done in football, but if you want a quality, experienced manager, he's perfect for that.”