The 33-goal Hoops winger faces an uncertain future at Parkhead and has been linked with several English top-flight clubs

Liverpool and Arsenal are among a host of Premier League clubs reportedly showing an interest in versatile Celtic forward Daizen Maeda ahead of a potential summer transfer swoop.

The Japanese international, who joined the Hoops from Yokohama F. Marinos under Ange Postecoglou back in 2022, is comfortable playing on the wing or as a central striker. He has stepped up to the plate in the No.9 position following the big-money January exit of compatriot Kyogo Furuhashi to French side Rennes.

According to a report from TBR Football, London club’s Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur have also been monitoring the attacker’s situation as well with Maeda facing an uncertainty future at Parkhead.

The 27-year-old has contributed a whopping 33 goals and 11 assists in 47 appearances across all competitions so far this term and is highly likely to be named PFA Scotland Player of the Year, as a result after taking his game to another level in recent months.

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers has indicated that club chiefs are ready to open talks over a new contract with Maeda and his representatives, after the players revealed that he is not sure whether he’ll be staying in Glasgow for the long term.

English interest in Daizen Maeda continues to grow

Despite being under contract until 2027, Arsenal, Liverpool, Chelsea and Spurs have all sent scouts to watch Maeda in action for the Scottish champions this year. He was previously described as a “physical beat” and a “machine” by some of his former coaches due to his seemingly unlimited stamina.

Four of his goals have come in the Champions League, including a memorable strike against Bayern Munich during their knockout stage play-off defeat. In addition to the English sides mentioned, Aston Villa, Brentford, Fulham, Crystal Palace, West Ham and newly-promoted Leeds United have also been keeping tabs on him.

It’s understood Maeda could be available for around £25 million this summer - a similar fee to the deal that saw Matt O’Riley join Brighton & Hove Albion last summer. And the lure of playing for Liverpool or Arsenal in the prime years of his career could prove too strong with both clubs often competing regularly for silverware domestically and on the European stage.

Maeda unsure about Celtic future

Speaking recently to Sky Sports about his future at Celtic, Maeda declared that he wasn’t certain what the future will hold having previously outlined his ambitions to play in the Premier League.

Asked if he viewed Celtic as his home long-term, Maeda responded: “Well, I’m not sure. That’s a difficult question. While I’m here, I always want to fight and play for Celtic. I want to keep focusing and playing for the team.”