A look at the early team news as Rangers and Celtic meet in an eagerly anticipated Scottish Premiership clash at Ibrox on Sunday, May 4

Rangers host newly-crowned Premiership champions Celtic at Ibrox on Sunday in the final Old Firm showdown of the season with only pride and derby day bragging rights on the line.

Brendan Rodgers’ Hoops were crowned four-in-a-row champions after a 5-0 win over Dundee United at Tannadice last weekend and now head across Glasgow searching to end a run of back-to-back defeats in the blockbuster fixture.

The Light Blues have already been confirmed as runners-up and are currently on a five-match winless streak, but interim boss Barry Ferguson will be eyeing a second win over the Parkhead club in just a couple of months by putting a slight dampener on their title celebrations.

Celtic, however, have scored 15 goals in their last three league games and will be eager to carry that positive momentum forward into next month’s Scottish Cup final against Aberdeen at Hampden Park.

Rodgers’ men are unlikely to receive a guard of honour from their fierce rivals in Govan with four games left of the campaign, but it’s sure to be another terrific spectacle between two giants of world football.

The latest Celtic vs Rangers injury news

Leon Balogun - Rangers (doubt)

Rated touch and go at the moment. Trained on Friday morning with a protective mask on after undergoing a “minor operation” on a fractured cheekbone sustained against Athletic Bilbao.

Jota - Celtic (out)

Portuguese attacker looks set to be out for around six to nine months as he recovers from a knee injury picked up at Tannadice last weekend that left him on crutches and wearing a knee brace.

Tom Lawrence - Rangers (out)

Attacking midfielder remains sidelined with an unspecified injury. Won’t play any part in this one.

Yang Hyun-jun - Celtic (doubt)

South Korean winger is still rated doubtful as he recovers from an elbow injury.

Ridvan Yilmaz - Rangers (out)

Ruled out for the rest of the campaign after being forced off injured in Bilbao. No confirmation as to the nature of the problem.

Kasper Schmeichel - Celtic (doubt)

Goalkeeper hinted as a possible return this weekend after posing a photo on his Instagram story, showing himself participating in a training session. Has been absent since March due to a shoulder problem and there were initial concerns that his season was over. Now likely to make a comeback in the near future.

Dujon Sterling - Rangers (out)

Facing a lengthy period on the sidelines after being stretchered off during the first leg of the Europa League quarter-final against Bilbao.

Dane Murray - Celtic (out)

Young centre-half has been plagued by injury problems over the past 12 months. Hasn’t been involved in recent matchday squads owing to a minor issue.

Neraysho Kasanwirjo - Rangers (doubt)

Made his long-awaited return to action in the Glasgow Cup Final against Celtic at Firhill earlier this week, in which he scored during a 45 minute appearance. Unlikely to be risked as he steps up his recovery from a cruciate ligament injury which has kept him out since November.

Alistair Johnston - Celtic (out)

Canadian defender sits this match out due to a hip injury that requires a pain-killing injection to ensure he will be available for the Scottish Cup final later this month.

