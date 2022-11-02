The Hoops sit bottom of Group F after claiming just two points from their previous five matches in the competition.

Celtic face a Champions League dead-rubber against reigning European champions Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu, but manager Ange Postecoglou will have a different view.

The Scottish champions are unable to qualify for European football after Christmas following another frustrating 1-1 draw at home to Shakhtar Donetsk last week, but there have been plenty of positive aspects all five previous group games.

Despite the results not reflecting as such, the Hoops have competed admirably in Group F but remain without a victory so far and it will take a monumental effort against Los Blancos to change that statistic.

Celtic's Portuguese forward Jota (L) takes part in a training session

Celtic seemed to return to their best form domestically at the weekend as they thrashed Livingston 3-0 and they will be looking to carry that momentum into their last European clash of the season at one of the most iconic venues in the world.

Although there is nothing to play for, Celtic fans have still travelled in huge numbers to the Spanish capital without tickets just to soak in the special atmosphere. In contrast, Madrid need a victory to guarantee top spot in the group.

GlasgowWorld predicts how Celtic will line up against the La Liga leaders this evening:

Postecoglou knows facing a star-studded Real Madrid side at the Bernabeu is the type of environment some os his stars would have dreamed of playing in when they were growing up and has challenged them to embrace the occasion.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference last night, the Australian said: “It goes both ways. Of course the players are going to be excited by it. You think of where some of them were, even 12 months ago in their careers and where they are now.

“They probably as kids dreamed of playing in a stadium like this again Real Madrid, and I want them to feel that way. You’ve got to be excited because you don’t know if you’ll be here again. But, ultimately, when you’re out there on the pitch, what you want to do is make sure the 90 minutes doesn’t pass you by because you fear consequences or just trying to survive.

Celtic's Greek Australian head coach Ange Postecoglou addresses a press conference at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid

“Go out there, believe in yourself and believe in our football and let’s see where that gets you. If you fall short then you fall short, but you’ve taken in the whole experience. You haven’t walked off the pitch and thought: ‘Jeez, I reckon I could have done a bit more. Or I wasn’t brave enough.’

“That’s what I don’t want us to be. I want the players to enjoy it, I want them to be excited. Our fans will be excited and I want the to get the fullness of the experience as well. I know we’re disappinted with results, but the players have gone out there and done exactly what I have asked of them.

“They’ve been brave and heaven’t fear anybody. They have been really determined to make an impact at this level. This will be another test of that. I don’t think you ever play Real Madrid and don’t think it’s going to be a difficult game. Their recent results aren really relevant. We expect them to be at their best and we have to be at our best.

“It’s one of the iconic stadiums in the world. We haven’t played against Real here for a very long time, so for our club we want to make sure we give our supporters something to be proud of.”

Celtic could line up in a 4-3-3 formation, with centre-back Stephen Welsh favoured to replace Cameron Carter-Vickers at the heart of the Hoops backline after the USA internationl stayed in Glasgow after having issues following the weekend win at Livingsto.

Postecoglou stated: “He should be right for the weekend. He’s just come back from a knee injury and he’s just got a little bit of soreness. The artifical surface didn’t help. A few of the boys, to be fair, were pretty sore afterwards.”

JOE HART: (GK) - The experienced stopper has conceded 10 goals in their previous five group stage matches but has still been a reliable figure between the sticks.

Celtic's English goalkeeper Joe Hart attends a team training session at the Celtic Training Centre in Lennoxtown

JOSIP JURANOVIC: (RB) - The Croatian has been saved for big European night and will reclaim his spot with Raltson likely to drop out after starting the win over Livingston.

STEPHEN WELSH: (CB) - Expected to replace Carter-Vickers who didn’t travel with the squad. Starfelt still lacking match fitness after a long period on the sidelines which could make Postecoglou’s decision easier.

MORITZ JENZ: (CB) - The imposing German has formed a strong partnership with Carter-Vickers but has looked less convincing alongside Welsh. Needs to guide his younger defensive partner through this match.

GREG TAYLOR: (LB) - Scored on his 100th Hoops appearance on Saturday and is enjoying the best form of his career to date at present.

MATT O’RILEY: (CDM) - The Danish U/21 international feels he has a point to prove as he looks to earn a call-up to the senior side and turn his World Cup dream into a reality. Big showing expected.

Celtic's English midfielder Matt O'Riley addresses a press conference

AARON MOOY: (CM) - The experienced campaigner is starting to prove his doubters wrong as he warms up to the task of fitting into Ange Postecoglou’s system.

REO HATATE: (CM) - Surprisingly left out of Japan’s World Cup squad earlier this week and will be determined to show that decision was a mistake with a big performance.

SEAD HAKSABANOVIC: (LW) - Continuing to bed in at Parkhead and will aim to grasp the huge opportunity to deliver in an iconic arena.

KYOGO FURUHASHI: (CF) - Will continue to play through the middle after an impressive display on the artifical surface against Livingston.

FELIPE JOTA: (RW) - The sort of occasions the Portuguese star was brought to the club for. He will come in for Forrest with the match coming at a good time given his recent return from injury.

