The Hoops must display a higher conversion rate with the chances created in order to close out their final home match with a victory.

Celtic’s Japanese striker Kyogo Furuhashi (L) and Australian midfielder Aaron Mooy attend a team training session

Celtic entertain Shakhtar Donetsk in their final Champions League home match of the season and will be eager to bow out of the competition with a victory in front of their own supporters at Parkhead.

The Scottish champions - making their first appearance at Europe’s elite level in five years - require a victory over the Ukrainian outfit on matchday five to set up a grandstand finish in the Santiago Bernabeu against Real Madrid next month as Ange Postecoglou’s side continue to pursue a Europa League play-off spot.

It’s been a tale of missed opportunities for the Hoops so far but they can salvage some pride by recording a win over Shakhtar to remain in the qualifcation mix. Anything less than three points would mean Celtic’s ambitions of playing European football after Christmas are distinguished.

Celtic midfielder David Turnbull trains ahead of the Champions League tie against Shakhtar Donetsk.

The equation is very straightforward for Postecoglou and his players. They must display a higher conversion rate with the chances created on the night in order to close out their home matches with a flourish.

With that in mind, GlasgowWorld predicts how Celtic will line up against the Ukrainian champions this evening:

Despite sitting bottom of Group F with just one point from four matches, Postecoglou - the first Australian to manage in the Champions League - retains plenty of belief that his side can succeed in Europe over the coming years.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, the Australian said: “If we improve, if we keep doing this, we’ve got to keep getting to this level. I believe if we keep doing that over a number of years you will hit a sweet spot somewhere, which a club like ours has to. Where is all comes together and you get the success.

“In terms of the game model, how we want to play and tackle these games, I believe that this is the path we need to go down to be successful. Nothing I’ve seen so far in the Champions League has dettered me from that. I’ve done it at a World Cup with Australian and just about every other FIFA tournament you could mention I’ve been to. I’ve tested myself in foreign countries.

Celtic's Greek Australian head coach Ange Postecoglou attends a press conference at Celtic Park

“That’s what you want to do. You want to test those theories because they are all theories until you go out there. But again, I have a real belief that it stacks up and it will stack up, both in the short term and the medium to long term. We could have gone through this group stage, maybe got a famous 1-0 victory against Real Madrid having had one shot on goal and they have hit the crossbar six times.

“I just wouldn’t have felt fulfilled with that. That’s not what I think is making a real impact. It’s just the way I am. I think it will only be a success if we stick on this patch. It won’t be a success if we tear it all up and take a different approach because we feel that this way isn’t going to work. I really believe that, for a club like ours, there will come a year where it all comes together.”

Celtic could line up in a 4-3-3 formation, with free-scoring winger James Forrest in contention to start his first Champions League match this season.

JOE HART: (GK) - The experienced stopper was on pre-match media duties yesterday and will be in between the sticks.

JOSIP JURANOVIC: (RB) - Rested against Hearts at the weeken but expected to return for this game with Ralston dropping out.

CARTER-VICKERS: (CB) - Has proven to be a rock at the heart of the Hoops backline and another commanding performance is likely.

MORITZ JENZ: (CB) - The German was fortunate to escape being sent off at Tynecastle but will maintain his partnership alongside Carter-Vickers.

Celtic's German defender Moritz Jenz attends a team training session at the Celtic Training Centre in Lennoxtown

GREG TAYLOR: (LB) - The match-winner against Hearts will replace Bernabei, who struggled against Jambos winger Josh Ginnelly at Tynecastle on Saturday.

MATT O’RILEY: (CDM) - Will continue to anchor the midfield from the number six position.

AARON MOOY: (CM) - The Australian has been integrated into the starting XI in McGregor’s absence and provided an assist against Hearts. Will be aiming to complete his third full match.

REO HATATE: (CM) - Has brought a new dimension to Celtic and is currently playing some of his best football at present. Undroppable.

SEAD HAKSABANOVIC: (LW) - The Montenegro international has made a huge impression since joining in the summer and continues to endear himself to Celtic fans in Jota’s absence.

KYOGO FURUHASHI: (CF) - Dropped to the bench at the weekend but could be in line to replace Giakoumakis up front. Confidence should be high after scoring against Motherwell last week.

Celtic's Japanese striker Kyogo Furuhashi attends a team training session

JAMES FORREST: (RW) - Hoops stalwart hasn’t started a European match yet this season but after scoring four goals in his last two matches he deserves to keep his place.