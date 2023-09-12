Rangers are out of the Champions League but Celtic still have their shot in the top European tournament this season.

Rangers’ hopes of competing in the Champions League were doused at the end of last month when they were dumped out of the play-off by PSV, who ran out 7-3 winners on aggregate. Michael Beale’s side will have to settle for Europa League football this season instead, while rivals Celtic have their shot in the top bracket.

The two Glasgow clubs are no strangers to competing in European football but in recent years, the Champions League has followed a very similar storyline. The teams you would most expect to win the competition, have done just that. Even Manchester City, who lifted the trophy for the first time last season, did not surprise anyone with their triumph due to their sheer overall dominance.

Rangers legend Ally McCoist recently spoke with David Moyes about the level of quality and competition in the Champions League right now. Moyes guided West Ham to the Europa Conference League title last campaign, but the two former players agreed on how difficult it is for other teams to break the mould at the highest level.

“Realistically, I’m of the opinion that clubs like West Ham, Brighton, even Rangers and Celtic, I think they have absolutely no chance of winning the Champions League, certainly Rangers and Celtic in the current climate,” McCoist said on talkSPORT.

Moyes replied: “I agree with everything you are saying, Coisty. I think to be a European winner is something really special and there’s not many people that get the opportunity to do so or be in a position to try and do so. West Ham over many, many years have had a great reputation but let’s be fair, it’s been a long time.

“If you look at the European competitions this year, the level... We are in a competition with Liverpool and Brighton, not to mention the teams from overseas. The Conference League this year will be incredibly difficult to win and yes, I agree, the Champions League is so elite.

