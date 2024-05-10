Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Celtic face competition from teams in the English Championship and Premier League.

English Championship duo West Bromwich Albion and Stoke City are reportedly ‘leading the race’ to sign Queens Park youngster Aiden McGinlay, who has also been linked with a move to Celtic in recent weeks.

McGinlay only joined Queens Park from Partick Thistle last year but is already attracting more attention as one of Scotland’s most promising young talents. The 17-year-old is yet to make a first-team appearance but has been excellent at under-18-level and for Queens Park’s ‘B team’.

A swift move away from Queens Park is already on the cards with scouts from across England and Scotland in attendance to watch the young winger. And TEAMtalk reports that those south of the border look most likely to do a deal, with West Brom and Stoke furthest along with their interest.

Both see McGinlay as a star of the future and someone they can develop into a first-team regular over the next few years. And a move away this summer would see Queens Park receive a nominal compensation fee, meaning it could be a bargain deal for any potential suitor.

Celtic are the Scottish side most likely to make a move for the Scotland under-17 international, but face plenty of competition from English sides. As well as West Brom and Stoke, Norwich City and Ipswich Town have both been linked with interest.

McGinlay actually spent two weeks on trial with Ipswich before making the move to Queens Park and those in charge at Portman Road have clearly kept an eye on his progress. Kieran McKenna’s side were promoted to the Premier League last week and so have the pull of top-flight football now as well.

West Brom could also have that pull, with Carlos Corberan’s side looking forward to the Championship play-offs. They face Southampton over two legs before a potential final against one of Leeds United or Norwich.