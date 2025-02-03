Here are some of the latest Celtic transfer news on deadline day.

Celtic could be set for a busy transfer deadline day with Brendan Rodgers keen to do business.

The Hoops boss does not want his squad to stand still as they close in on the Premiership title once again and eye a seismic Champions League victory vs Bayern Munich. Kyogo, Luis Palma, Alex Valle, Odin Thiago Holm and Stephen Welsh are amongst those to depart this winter.

Jota has returned and been lauded a hero by the fans and his winner at the weekend on his second debut vs Motherwell only adds to his legend. Here are some of the latest Celtic transfer stories this deadline day.

Cummings deal to be sealed

West Ham United are poised to firm up a move for striker Daniel Cummings - but it won’t be in this transfer window. The Hammers have had bids rejected by Celtic for the out of contract player who is out of contract at the end of the season, having made his Champions League debut vs Aston Villa last week.

Sky Sports state: “Celtic have rejected West Ham’s improved offer for striker Daniel Cummings. West Ham will no longer pursue a deal in this window. The 18yo agreed terms on a pre-contract and the EPL club will look to finalise that this week. Celtic will be due £350,000 in compensation.”

Jota lands super label

Rodgers has hailed his Portuguese transfer recruit as a ‘superstar.’ The winger has moved back to Glasgow from Rennes, 18 months on from leaving Celtic for Al Ittihad in Saudi Arabia. Rodgers said: "He was a superstar when he was here the first time and it's been a challenge for him, obviously, leaving, but he couldn't have written that any better. He's a wonderful player, he obviously has a way to go in terms of his fitness, but he's someone who can beat a man. He doesn't just look like a good player, he is a good player. He can beat a man, he's very effective.

"Once he gets up to fitness in terms of how I want him to press the game, he's going to be a fantastic player again." He's emotional. The journey that he's been on since being here and then leaving, just not having that feeling. It's a really, really difficult club when you come away from it, especially when you're a player like him, when you're adored to that level that he was when he was here the first time. He probably thought he was never going to feel that again.

"So, to come back and get the goal, and obviously the support, they idolise him. Just like for every player, you want to feel wanted, appreciated, and he knows he has that here. He knows the training ground is an internal culture which is based around respect. He has that, and obviously the supporters love him. He's had the sample now of two moves that haven't quite worked out. He also has probably a more realistic feeling of the actual size of the club, and what Celtic can give him.

"So, my feeling is that he'll come back even hungrier and be even better than he was the first time. Why? Because he knows what the other side looks like. And he probably will recognise and realise how lucky he is at a club like this here."