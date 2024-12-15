Ange Postecoglou is coming under fire at Spurs | Getty Images

Southampton’s boss has issued a defence of the Tottenham boss with a Celtic nod.

Southampton boss Russell Martin has revealed Celtic intel missions as he prepares to face Ange Postecoglou’s Tottenham.

The former Hoops boss has been under fire at Spurs amid stuttering results and some have questioned his high-octane attacking style of play. Martin’s side face Tottenham on Sunday and he too employs an attack-minded philosophy, having done so at MK Dons and Swansea City too,

A former Scotland and Rangers defender, he’s revealed watching the tape of Postecoglou at Celtic and issued a passionate rant and defence of him amid Tottenham criticism. He said: "I see a man, when I watch his team play, a man with conviction and belief and values that he won't compromise on, which I admire a lot. And ultimately, it has got him managing in the Premier League and managing in the Champions League at Celtic.

"So I think he has done an incredible job, had an incredible managerial career so I have a lot of admiration and respect for him. I think it's really interesting because every manager that sits behind a team has some form of beliefs and some form of value system and what they deem as acceptable or what they want to see, what they won't compromise on, what non-negotiables are.

"But the ones who are only criticised are a little bit different from the norm. If we all believed the same thing I think it would be pretty boring. But it would be less open to criticism. I think his team is brave, it is aggressive, they have been really unfortunate with injuries.

"It's so similar to Graham Potter when he went in at Chelsea. Everything he got praise for and credit for at Brighton, he then got criticised for at Chelsea. He went from being calm, studious, really brave in his approach at Brighton to then managing a team with a different expectation and then all of a sudden he didn't show enough passion on the sideline and was too emotionally consistent and all this nonsense.

“And then the minute it starts faltering, it's always down to that. But if you believe in something and it has taken you a certain way in life, on a certain pathway and journey then to deviate too far from that, I think, is crazy.

“We're also, I'm pretty sure, I can't speak for him, we are adapting. We adapt shape, we adapt personnel with the same consistency and what's really important for us with the same concept of the game.

"We can't deviate too far from that otherwise we become nothing really. I don't know, I think everyone is quick to criticise these days and I have a lot of respect for him."