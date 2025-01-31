Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Celtic are part of a range of clubs with a transfer wish over the striker including Tottenham and West Ham.

A striker that Celtic have taken a liking to amid Tottenham and West Ham transfer interest has had his one clear desire made apparent.

The Hoops are on the hunt for a replacement for Kyogo after he left for Rennes earlier this month. It has been claimed that Brighton striker Evan Ferguson is one option Celtic ‘like’ with the Seagulls ready to let the Irish international go this transfer window, possibly on a loan basis.

They aren’t the only ones though as West Ham United and former Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou at Tottenham are also credited as possible suitors. The Guardian state Arsenal, Leverkusen, Everton and Bournemouth are also on alert over his services. For whoever wins the tightly-contested race, there is one clear demand.

As the forward gets back to fitness for Brighton ahead of this weekend’s Premier League match with Nottingham Forest, boss Fabian Hurzeler says that the one demand Ferguson has for his current club or a transfer suitor is regular games. Hurzeler said: "He trained for the first time yesterday (Wednesday) and he's in good shape. We're very happy he's back in our squad.

“If everything went well with the last training sessions then for sure he will be an option [to be in the squad to face Nottingham Forest]. My job is really to focus on the player on the pitch. He trained well yesterday. He came through the session without any pain. That's the main thing at the moment. The other things we can't influence. He knows my thoughts, the thoughts from the club.

“The thoughts from Evan. That's the most important and then we'll see what happens. I'm OK he's in our squad and really happy he's in our squad and want to keep working with him. But it's important to discuss with him what's important for the individual development of the player. That's the main thing: we want to develop the players, help them.

“Then we see what makes sense for the player in the next six months, what makes sense for the club then we make a decision all together. I felt in the conversations I've had with Evan that he only wants to play. That's his main thing, no matter if it's here or for another club. I like a striker who is a clear No9.

“His profile of player is not that often available. We like this style of player. Evan is a very good character. In the end it's important for such a young player who had this many issues in the past to play regularly because without playing time, game time you don't get your belief back, self-confidence back. That's the main thing we have to focus on with him."