The Hoops’ fifth summer signing watched on as his new teammates ran out 1-0 winners over Queen’s Park in Mount Florida on Friday night

Celtic’s newest signing Hayato Inamura has been informed he will NOT be part of Brendan Rodgers’ immediate first-team plans after arriving from J-League side Albirex Niigata.

The 23-year-old centre-back became the Hoops’ fifth summer arrival, joining returning fan favourite Kieran Tierney, goalkeeper Ross Doohan, ex-Fulham striker Callum Osmand and Swedish winger Benjamin Nygren in making the switch to Parkhead.

shortly after putting pen to paper on a four-year deal with the Scottish champions, Inamura was spotted watching his new team-mates from the stands at The City Stadium on Friday night as Celtic kick-started their pre-season fixtures with a slender 1-0 victory over Queen’s Park.

He only joined Albirex - who currently sit second bottom of the J-League after 22 games - from Tokyo University last summer, but has now opted to test himself in Europe after leaving Japan for Scotland.

And Rodgers has confessed the club’s latest recruit will have an opportunity to continue his progression away from the senior squad, with the Northern Irishman hinting the defender could even be shipped out on loan.

“No, he won’t be (part of my immediate plans),” Rodgers said. “He’s, again, a part of the investment of the club. To bring a player in, we’ll assess and see where he’s at as a young player. And then it’s whether he stays with the squad or whether he has to go out on loan.”

After signing for Celtic, Inamura commented: “Many Japanese players have had success at this club. Across the world, this is a massive club and is really well known. I am truly excited to be joining Celtic. It's a huge opportunity for me.

“So far, even the current Japanese players have been performing at a high level. I think that is why there are expectations on Japanese players. I really want to live up to those expectations and do my best.

“The reason why I chose 25 is because out of the options I was given, that one really stood out to me. Then obviously regarding Nakamura, I used to imitate his kicking style when I was a kid. He was one of my favourite players."