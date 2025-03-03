A Leeds United claim that will divide opinion has been made on a Celtic star.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One English pundit has made the eyebrow-raising assertion that a top Celtic star wouldn’t start for Leeds United in the English Championship.

South of the border, Scottish football can often be dismissed as an inferior product when compared against the Premier League, and even divisions like the Championship plus League One. While top sides resides in the top EFL tiers, nobody can match the expectations and pressure both Rangers and Celtic players star under.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nicolas Kuhn has thrived with that responsibility this season, scoring 18 goals with 13 assists. It has resulted in links with moves away from Parkhead ahead of the summer window, Newcastle United one team prominently linked.

Kuhn impressed in the Champions League and netted against Bayern Munich in a recent knockout round tie. Despite this, Paul Robinson reckons the current Leeds United duo of Dan James and Willie Gnonto are better options for Daniel Farke’s side.

Numbers game

Robinson also takes another of the Elland Road options over Kuhn in Manor Solomon. The latter has seven goals with eight assists this campaign, James has 10 goals and nine assists while Gnonto has five goals and five assists. The former Leeds goalkeeper’s claim is left in the bafflement column with his two starters contributing less goal contributions combined than Kuhn this season, but Robinson has his reasons.

He told Football Insider: “I don’t think they need a new wide man. You look at the players they’ve got in those areas, if they can get Manor Solomon in on a permanent deal then they’ve got enough. You’ve got Willie Gnonto, Dan James, Largie Ramazani and Solomon, there’s quality in those wide areas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Would Nicolas Kuhn come into the Leeds side and start now? At the moment, he wouldn’t. Squad-wise, depending on what they’re left with, for me both Dan James and Willie Gnonto are better and would have more of an impact than him. If it was a decision between Solomon and Kuhn, I think they’re taking Solomon.”

Giving flowers

That said, Robinson did have some praise for Kuhn, but insists Celtic will look for a big fee and that will be another off-putting factor for a club like Leeds United. He added: “Kuhn is a top player and he’s proved he can do it in the Champions League – but when you look at what Celtic paid for him, I don’t think there would be a huge transfer fee involved.

“Leeds have to be careful not to end up with an unbalanced squad. At the moment, they don’t have enough defensive cover or defensive midfield cover. That’s the area of the pitch they need to look at bringing in new players. Kuhn is a top player and would be a good addition to the squad, but is he needed at the moment? No.”

Next up for the winger and Celtic is a Scottish Cup tie with Hibs this weekend at the quarter-final stage. They moved 16 points clear of Rangers in the title race on Saturday with a 5-2 win away at St Mirren.