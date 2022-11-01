‘Do one’ - Pundit has say on Celtic man as Rangers are urged to make ‘ideal’ signing

Latest Celtic and Rangers news and rumours on Tuesday

Celtic and Rangers are both in Champions League action this week. The Hoops have a tricky test away at Real Madrid this evening, whilst the Gers take on Ajax at home tomorrow.

They will both be looking to build on their league wins over the weekend. Here is a look at some of the latest news regarding the pair....

Former coach lands new role

Former Celtic coach Tommy McIntrye has joined Queen’s Park as their Head of Academy coaching, as announced by their official club website. The 58-year-old left earlier this year after 13 years and has now landed himself a new move to Glasgow. His new club are managed by Owen Coyle and are 3rd in the Scottish Championship.

Pundit delivers verdict on midfielder

Pundit Barry Ferguson believes David Turnbull will not be allowed to leave Celtic Park. The midfielder has struggled to stamp his mark on the team this season. Ferguson has said on GoRadio:

“I don’t think David Turnbull would be allowed to go, even if he went to Postecoglou and said I fancy going out for six months. I think he would be told to ‘do one’. I think he would be told you need to get back in my starting eleven.”

Rangers urged to sign stopper

Rangers have been urged to sign Manchester United goalkeeper Tom Heaton. He is down the pecking order at Old Trafford and former Premier League stopper Paul Robinson believes he would be ideal at Ibrox and has told Football Insider: “If they can get him out of Man United, Tom would be an excellent option. Tom is somebody who has a lot of unfinished business. He got injured at Aston Villa and never won his place back because [Emiliano] Martinez came in.”

Ex-Gers man on contract situations

Barry Ferguson, who played for the Gers during his playing days, has also had his say on the contract situation at his former club on GoRadio. He believes the likes of Ryan Kent and Alfredo Morelos are in control of their own destinies with their deals up next summer and has said: “I think the players are in control of the situation because come January, if Rangers are looking to get a couple of million for both of them, one of them might say: ‘No, I don’t fancy that and I’ll wait until the summer and go on a free transfer’.

