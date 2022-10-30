Latest Rangers and Celtic news and rumours

The January transfer market will provide Rangers and Celtic with an opportunity to bolster their ranks ahead of the second-half of the season. They will both be keeping a tentative eye on the next window over the next couple of months.

Ange Postecoglou’s side lead the way at the top of the Scottish Premiership at the moment. Here is a look at the latest news regarding both clubs...

Defender not surprised by transfer links regarding Rangers man

Rangers defender Ben Davies is not surprised that Leon King has been linked with a move to the Premier League. The youngster has broken into the first-team this season and his teammate has said, as per Football Scotland: “I think that’s to be expected when you’re that young and playing in the Champions League and week-in-week-out for Rangers, so I’m not surprised. But I know Leon’s got his feet on the floor and he’s just got tunnel vision each game and he’s definitely got ability and he’s a good player.”

Gers’ January plans

Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side have struggled in Europe this term which has begged the question whether they will bring in some new players this winter. He has provided this update, as per the Rangers Review: “As I said before, we are missing a lot of players now who are injured. Hopefully, we can welcome some injured players back by the time the window opens. We have to be ready for whatever happens but it also depends on how many players we have back from injury.”

Celtic player available

Celtic will reportedly let James McCarthy leave the club in January. The Hoops will ‘listen to offers’ for the ex-Everton and Wigan Athletic midfielder, according to a report by Football Insider. He has struggled to make an impact since moving up to Glasgow.

Winger enjoying life

Summer Sead Haksabanovic has made a positive start to life at Celtic Park. The 23-year-old has told the official club website ahead of Sunday’s clash against Livingston: “I’m very happy to have the chance to play in front of the fans of this club. I’m here to take my chance and I’m not 100 per cent fully fit yet.