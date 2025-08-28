Gabby Agbonlahor has addressed Celtic’s nightmare defeat to Kairat Almaty.

Pundit and former Aston Villa forward Gabby Agbonlahor believes Brendan Rodgers should be giving ‘serious thought’ to his current position as Celtic manager.

The comments come after the Hoops saw their Champions League hopes crash and burn on Tuesday night. After failing to find the back of the net across two legs and 210 minutes, Rodgers’ side were faced with a penalty shootout against Kairat Almaty.

After significant misses from Adam Idah, Luke McCowan and Daizen Maeda from the spot, the Kazakh side progressed with a 3-2 result, reaching the Champions League main draw for the first time in their history.

Plenty of fingers have been pointed in the direction of the Celtic board and their failure to replace key figures like Nicolas Kuhn and Kyogo Furuhashi, and Agbonlahor has outlined his concerns for Celtic in the wake of this.

Brendan Rodgers urged to consider Celtic position

Speaking on talkSPORT on Wednesday, relayed via Football Insider, the former Aston Villa star reflected on Celtic’s nightmare in Kazakhstan and delved into their divisive summer transfer window.

“I know they’re a selling club… they’ve sold their best players over the years but if you’re a Celtic fan you’re thinking, ‘we had a good go last season. Won the league comfortably, Champions League we give it a good go as well.

“‘Why can’t we invest in the summer? Why are we selling Kuhn? Why did Kyogo go? Why have we not replaced these players?’ You look at the team that finished last night and you start to think… ‘where’d you go?’

“Honestly, I’m baffled about the business that’s been done.

“If I was Brendan, I’d have serious thoughts of carrying on. Because the board can’t just keep selling your players and not giving you the right players to bring back in because, Celtic, you’re used to them now being in the Champions League.”

Brendan Rodgers apologises to Celtic fans

Following his side’s catastrophe away from home, Rodgers described the result as a ‘huge disappointment’ and issued an apology to the fans who travelled to be present at the Ortalyq stadıon.

Speaking in his post-match press conference, Rodgers gave an honest verdict of the evening and took the time to thank those who had made the journey to watch the match.

“Listen, I’m concentrating at this moment in time on the game, it was a poor game. It’s just a shame because last year we made some great strides, we had a hint of what we could do at that level, and with the greatest respect, this was a great opportunity for us to be back there. But sadly we won’t be.

“It’s hugely disappointing and I really feel for the supporters who travelled all the way to be here. We’re bitterly disappointed for them as well as ourselves because the Champions League is a wonderful competition. But we just have to stick together as a team and reflect on this.”

