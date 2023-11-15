The fourth managerial casualty of the Scottish Premiership season has been confirmed

Ross County have sacked manager Malkay Mackay after a disappointing start to the season.

Mackay arrived at Victoria Park in the summer of 2021 and enjoyed relative success in his first season as he led the club to a sixth place finish - their highest ranking since the 2015/16 season.

However, things began to unravel for the former Cardiff boss during a difficult season last term as the club fell to a 10th place finish - only surviving the drop in a dramatic penalty shoot-out play-off win against Partick Thistle in Dingwall.

The Staggies have struggled to push on since that nervy play-off victory and they currently find themselves second bottom of the Scottish Premiership table, above only Livingston on goal difference with two wins from their opening 12 games of the new campaign.

The club are currently only on a nine-match winless streak and Mackay’s last game in the dugout proved to be a disappointing 1-0 loss to fellow strugglers St Johnstone.

Announcing the news of Mackay’s departure a club statement from chairman Roy CacGregor said: “Malkay has brought so much more to the club and the wider staff than just football management.

“The board would like to put on record our thanks for his contribution over the last two and a half years and wish him all the best in the next chapter of his career.”