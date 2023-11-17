The 2015/16 golden boot winner has taken his first steps into the world of coaching

Former Celtic attacker Leigh Griffiths has been confirmed as the new player-coach at Mandurah City as he enters the twilight years of his playing career.

Griffiths has spent the majority of his playing career in Scotland. He graduated from the Livingston academy in 2007 and after successful spells in the Scottish First Division he caught the attention of Premier League outfit Wolves.

The striker spent most of his time at Molineux in the reserves as the club suffered back-to-back relegations, but he was finally handed his chance in League One when he scored 12 in his side’s opening 26 games.

This form caught the attention of the Scotland national team and the league champions Celtic who brought him in mid-way through the 2012/13 campaign.

Griffiths spent eight seasons of his career as a first team player for the Hoops and helped the club to seven league titles, three Scottish Cups and four League Cups. His most successful season came in 2015/16 when he finished as the Premiership Golden Boot winner with 31 strikes.

However, the striker's influence waned during his final four seasons at Celtic due to injury and he was loaned out to the likes of Dundee and Falkirk, where he failed to resurrect his goalscoring form.

The 33-year-old’s career in Scotland ended in August 2022 when he agreed a deal to join third-tier Australian club Mandurah City. The striker has impressed since arrival at the club and has now been added to the club’s coaching staff for the 2023/24 season.

A club statement read: "We are pleased to announce our 2024 Mandurah City FC State League Division One Men’s Coaching Staff. Again our men will be lead by John Baird and he welcomes to his team Assistant Coaches Pete Taylor, Zach Headington and player coach Leigh Griffiths.

"These coaches bring a huge amount of skill, experience and professionalism to the team. We also welcome the return of Mike Green as the Goalkeeper coach for 2024. Mike has been part of our club for many years as a first team goalkeeper and coach. We are thrilled to have Mike back on board."

Griffthis links up with SPFL veteran John Baird, who is the manager of Mandurah City.

The 38-year-old explained that Griffthis’ experience of playing at such a high level has motivated his decision to appoint him as a coach.