The former Newcastle United defender is reportedly wanted by clubs in Saudi Arabia.

Rangers skipper James Tavernier (Pic: Getty)

The January transfer window has been open for over a week now and there has been plenty of talk about the business Rangers will be looking to do.

Much of it has been predictable as Philippe Clement heads up his first window as Ibrox boss. Talk of players like Lawrence Shankland and Scott McKenna haven't been too surprising but a new report has emerged that may come as a shock to Gers' fans.

Football transfer gossip and rumours site TEAMTalk are reporting that Rangers captain and modern day club legend James Tavernier could potentially be leaving Glasgow this month. The site posted on X, formerly Twiter, that the 32-year old was a 'key target' for multiple clubs in Saudi Arabia.

They wrote: "Rangers star James Tavernier has emerged as a key target for a number of Saudi Pro League clubs in this month’s transfer window, TEAMtalk understands. Can you see the #RFC legend leaving?"

Tavernier has been with Rangers since 2015 and has made over 400 appearances for the club while also netting a whopping 117 goals. His domestic medal haul includes the Premiership and Championship titles as well as the Scottish Cup, Scottish League Cup and Scottish Challenge Cup.

Individually he has been named in three PFA Scotland Team of the Years, won the PFA Scotland Player's Player of the YEar in 2021 and was inducted into the Rangers hall of fame last year. He really has done it all with the Ibrox club but that doesn't mean supporters will be ready to see their influential skipper leave.

