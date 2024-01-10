Rangers 'lead' Everton in 'race' to sign £33m former Chelsea striker

The one time Borussia Dortmund forward currently plays alongside ex Ibrox favourite Ryan Kent in Turkey.

Rangers' supporters will have been delighted to get a new striker through the doors at Ibrox before the January window even opened with the arrival of Fabio Silva.

The Wolverhampton Wanderers forward, who the Premier League club paid a whopping £35 million to sign in 2020, has come in on loan for the rest of the season and is very much a high profile capture for Philippe Clement. Now, the Glasgow club are being linked with another big name attacker who previously commanded a major transfer fee.

According to the Scottish Sun, Rangers are 'leading the race' to sign former Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi on loan. The 30-year old currently plays for Turkish Super Lig side Fenerbache alongside form Ibrox favourite Ryan Kent.

Batshuayi, who has been capped over 50 times for the Belgian men's national team, most notably played for Chelsea between 2016 and 2022 with the Blues having paid French club Marseille a fee in the region of £33 million for his signature. Having began his career with Standard Liege in his homeland he spent a lot of his career on loan away from Stamford Bridge at Borussia Dortmund, Crystal Palace, Valencia and Beşiktaş before signing for Fenerbache in 2022.