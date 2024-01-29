Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Rangers look to be closing in on their third signing of the January transfer window and there could be even more to come from Philippe Clement's side in the coming days.

Clubs across Scotland have until 11:30pm on Thursday, February 1, to get any deals over the line and the Gers have already completed the loan signing of Wolves forward Fabio Silva as well as the £4.3m capture of midfielder Mohamed Diomande from Danish club FC Nordsjælland. Now, it looks like a new winger is set to be the latest arrival at Ibrox.

According to a report from Football Insider, Rangers are in 'advanced talks' over a deal to sign RC Lens winger Oscar Cortes. The 20-year old is a full Colombian international, having earned his one senior cap so far, but has managed just four appearances for the Ligue 1 club since joining them from Millonarios FC in his homeland.

The report claims that the Gers are working on an initial loan deal for the right winger and that 'there is a growing expectation among the Ibrox hierarchy that a deal for Cortes can be finalised by Thursday’s transfer cut-off'. It is also reported that Cortes will be joined at Ibrox by Fluminense left back Jefte who also appears to be close to a move.

Those two deals would make it four for the window in total for Rangers and there is also an expectation that one more player could arrive in the coming days. The Glasgow side continue to be linked with Hearts and Scotland striker Lawrence Shankland with various reports claiming that the Gers had representatives watching the player in the Jambos 2-0 win over Aberdeen at Tynecastle on Saturday.