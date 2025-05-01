Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This is how to catch all the action from Sunday’s Old Firm Derby at Ibrox in countries like Japan, Canada and more.

Rangers and Celtic lock horns this weekend in the latest Old Firm Derby with a kick-off time of 12:00pm (UK time). The Gers won 3-2 at Celtic Park back in March after goals by Nicolas Raskin, Mohamed Diomande and Hamza Igamane. They also won 3-0 in January the last time they played at Ibrox.

Therefore, the Hoops will be out for revenge. Brendan Rodgers’ side are top of the Scottish Premiership and have already got the title in the past. Here is a look at how to watch this Sunday’s game from outside of Scotland...

Australia and New Zealand

Rangers and Celtic supporters Down Under can tune in via beIN Sports with a kick-off of 22:00pm (Canberra time). Subscribers in Australia and New Zealand can watch on beIN SPORTS CONNECT live and on-demand on laptop, smartphone, tablet, and smart TV. In addition, for those who pay for Amazon Prime or Fetch TV, they can add a beIN SPORTS CONNECT subscription to their existing subscriptions on those particular platforms.

Celtic have fan groups all across Australia in cities including Sydney, Brisbane, Perth and Melbourne. The same applies for Rangers as well. Around 130,000 Australian residents were born in Scotland, whilst just over 2,000,000 people claimed Scottish ancestry, either alone or in combination with another ancestry.

Australians such as Aaron Mooy, Tom Rogic, Mark Viduka and Jackson Irvine have worn the green and white hoops in the past, whilst Ange Postecoglou managed at Celtic Park before leaving for Tottenham Hotspur. As for Rangers, Kevin Muscat, Jason Cummings and Tony Vidmar have had spells in the past on the blue side of Glasgow.

USA and Ireland

Fans in USA can watch on CBS Sports Network and Paramount+ at 08:00am (Washington DC time). The match can be streamed live on those platforms to subscribers on various different devices. America has various different time zones so people will be tuning it at various hours.

As for Ireland, punters can watch live on Sky Sports, which is the same coverage as Scotland. Celtic in particular have a lot of support from the Republic of Ireland. Speaking ahead of a friendly back in 2017, Rodgers said: “Lots of our supporters come from (Republic of) Ireland and all around the world. I think during pre-season it's always nice to take our players to the supporters and obviously going to Ireland is very symbolic for everyone involved at Celtic."

Meanwhile, Brian McGuirk, author of Celtic FC, said: "Celtic is a club that we Irish and our diaspora can proudly call our own. Celtic is our legacy, left to us by the courage and vision of Irish men like Brother Walfrid, John Glass and Pat Welsh.

"Many of the ‘great men’ involved in Celtic’s formation were immigrants into Glasgow from their native (Republic of) Ireland, a country crippled by famine and political unrest. We didn’t just happen to support Celtic; Celtic is a part of us. Celtic for us is so much more than a football club. Celtic is an institution, an identity and a celebration of being Irish or being of Ireland."

Countries in full

Albania - Tring Sport

Australia - BeIN Sports - 22:00pm (Canberra time)

Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Estonia, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Latvia, Lithuania, Moldova, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Ukraine - Setanta Sports

Austria - Sport Digital

Brunei, Cambodia, Hong Kong, Laos, Malaysia, New Zealand, Singapore, Thailand - BeIN Sports

Bangladesh - T Sports

Belgium - Eleven Sports

Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Serbia, Slovenia - Arena Sport

Brazil - ESPN

Canada, France, Spain - OneFootball

Caribbean - ESPN

China - Zhibo.tv

Czech Republic, Slovakia - Premier Sport

Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden - ViaPlay

Germany - Sport Digital

Greece - Cosmote Sport

Hungary - Arena4

India - Voot

Ireland - Sky Sports - 12:00pm

Italy - OneFootball

Japan - DAZN

Latin America - ESPN

Lietchenstein - Sport1

Luxembourg - Eleven Sports, Sport1

Netherlands - Ziggo Sport

Philipinnes - Premier Football

Poland - Polsat Sport

Portugal - Eleven Sports

Romania - Digi Sport

Russia - Match TV

Sub-Saharan Africa - ESPN

Switzerland - OneFootball, Sport1

Taiwan - ELTA

Turkey - TRT Spor, S Sport

USA, Puerta Rico - CBS Sports Network, Paramount+ - 08:00am (Washington DC time)