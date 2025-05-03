Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The latest Rangers transfer news and Celtic transfer news ahead of this weekend’s Scottish Premiership fixtures and the Old Firm Derby at Ibrox on Sunday.

Scottish champions Celtic collide with arch-rivals Rangers in the final Glasgow derby of the 2024/25 season.

The two teams have experienced very different campaigns in the league this season with Celtic running away with the title while Rangers have endured a season limited to sporadic performances as opposed to the consistency needed to generate a serious title push.

However, the meetings between the two sides have been very much a mixed bag for both teams. Celtic took the spoils with a 3-0 win in September at Parkhead and followed that up with a penalty shoot-out triumph at Hampden in the League Cup final after a thrilling 3-3 draw.

The Hoops then suffered a 3-0 defeat at Ibrox just after the New Year before being beaten for the second time in 2025 by Barry Ferguson’s team in a 3-2 loss at Parkhead back in March.

It means both teams have won two matches each heading into this weekend’s game at Ibrox and though Celtic have the bragging rights when it comes to trophies, Rangers fans would definitely take some confidence going into the new season if they can claim three wins in a row against their bitter rivals. Ahead of an action-packed derby day weekend in Glasgow, we take a look at the main headlines involving both teams.

Rangers loanee set for permanent exit

League One champions Birmingham City are looking into the possibility of signing Rangers outcast Kieran Dowell on a permanent basis, as per reports from the Daily Record.

Dowell joined the Blues on loan in January and has formed part of the team which has achieved the record point tally in EFL history after climbing to 108 points with a win at Blackpool.

The ex-Everton midfielder has slotted nicely into Chris Davies’ team and is expected to be a target for the St Andrews outfit as they try to assemble a group that can compete at the top end of the Championship table next season.

If Birmingham could come up with a financial package that is suitable to Rangers and him personally then a deal is likely to happen as the player is not expected to be part of the new project once the 49ers takeover is confirmed.

Celtic defender makes ‘upgrade’ claim

Celtic loanee Stephen Welsh insists that he’s returning to Glasgow as a far better player this summer.

The young defender is currently benefiting from a fruitful loan at KV Mechelen in Belgium which has seen him play 13 times in the top-flight while ultimately missing out on his parent team's 55th -title celebrations after a resounding win against Dundee United.

“100% I will go back to Celtic as a better player,” He told Record Sport.

“Tactically, technically I am better and I am also a lot fitter with the regular game time and being up to speed playing every week. I will also be going back much improved having played regularly in one of Europe’s top leagues.

“Whatever happens I am going back as a better player and person. I have also matured a lot, living away from and outside of Glasgow. It has been good going to a club where I know if I do well I will play. It has given me a lot of confidence to go out and play and show I can be an important member of a team.”