A pundit reckons defeating Rangers and Champions League progress could come at a cost.

One pundit reckons Celtic marching out in front of Rangers and securing league phase football in the Champions League could see the Parkhead warchest sown up.

The Hoops have a huge August ahead of them and already have a four point gap over Rangers in pursuit of claiming their Premiership title again. A defeat for the Light Blues at St Mirren and Hoops victory over Livingston later this month could open up a chance for Celtic to stretch their lead over Rangers to an incredible 10 points after just four games.

Then there’s the small matter of a Champions League play-off clash with Kairat Almaty for a place in the lucrative league phase, Brendan Rodgers’ side facing an arduous away journey to Kazakhstan, but still rank as favourites for the tie. The boss has made it clear he wants reinforcements in his ranks with summer shopping so far criticised in some quarters, but being way out in front of Rangers and European progress could have the opposite effect, according to Andy Walker.

Andy Walker’s Celtic transfer theory

The former Celtic and Scotland player believes that there would be little incentive for those behind the scenes at Parkhead to further back Rodgers with signings if they were already clear title favourites by September, and sitting at Europe’s top table. Walker told Go Radio: “There's obviously a bit of frustration there.

“I mean, can you imagine Celtic went 10 points clear, after that Rangers game? I don't think you'd find anyone at Celtic behind the scenes saying, well, what do you need? You're ahead of Rangers and I think that's the way they think, I imagine. I think Brendan Rodgers, you can see the disconnect. He wants to not just emulate what they did in European football last season but he wants to kick on.

“I think that's where the disconnect is. I think there's a feeling at Celtic, let's just be ahead of Rangers. Let's try and get into this Champions League. It's another bounty for us, you know, a financial windfall, and just go with what you've got. See how you do.”

Arne Engels Celtic position

Walker also wonders what the Hoops board make of Arne Engels not making the starting XI for either of Celtic’s wins over St Mirren and Aberdeen, having been the side’s big money purchase last summer. He added: “I'm sure all the Celtic board are thinking, ‘why are we not playing our nine million pound player?’

“But I think it might just be a difficult time for him. I do think that Brendan Rodgers thinks there's a player in there that he can develop. I think now that he's in his second season, knowing what Scottish football is all about, knowing what the big games are all about. It will be interesting to see the line up when Celtic take to the field for a Champions League game and for a game at Ibrox. If everyone's fit, you will see Celtic's strongest 11 for those two games.”