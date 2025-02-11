The Liverpool icon aimed a cheeky dig at Rangers expensive when discussing Celtic’s European achievements

Self-confessed Celtic fan Jamie Carragher has enjoyed a cheeky smirk at the expense of bitter rivals Rangers as he joined Manchester United legend Paul Scholes on the Overlap Fan Debate.

Thr Liverpool icon took part in the discussion show alongside fellow pundit Scholes and the topic of Celtic’s recent achievements was brought up with a Hoops supporter in the audience.

Carragher had a wry smile on his face as he talked about Rangers’ damaging Scottish Cup exit at the hands of Queen’s Park on Sunday, which has left manager Philippe Clement clinging onto his job after one of the worst results in the club’s recent history.

Speaking to 'Quinny' from CeltsAreHere, Carragher smirked as he asked: “Does anything get taken away from the achievements at Celtic because Rangers are so bad?”

The conversation then moved onto Rangers’ current predicament and being mindful of the result and the joy it would bring to those of a Celtic persuasion, asked the fan: “You must have enjoyed that yesterday, though? Is that one of the biggest shocks of all-time in Scottish football?”

Meanwhile, Scholes addressed Celtic’s chances of toppling Bayern Munich in the Champions League on Wednesday. The Red Devils hero reckons the Scottish champions are in with a strong chance of producing a big result at fortress Parkhead as they bid to create history by booking their spot in the last 16.

Celtic have never beating the German Bundesliga giants in four previous meetings, losing 2-1 in Glasgow’s east end before crashing to a 3-0 defeat at the Allianz Arena back in 2017. However, Scholes believes Brendan Rodgers’ side can send shockwaves across Europe with another famous night under the lights.

He admitted: “When I think of Celtic in the Champions League and European competition, I think they can beat anybody at home. Not a problem. But they always got beat away. It seems like they've got a little bit more solid away from home.”

