Rangers were dumped out of Europe by the La Liga side not too long ago.

They are not long done celebrating victory over Rangers - and now they are loving Celtic’s title party.

Athletic Bilbao hold a lengthy connection with Celtic, having recently provided opposition for the club in James Forrest’s testimonial. More recently, they dumped Rangers out of the Europa League with a victory in the quarter-final stage of the tournament, a competition their city will host the final of later this season.

After eliminating Rangers from Europe, the Basque region side have moved on to now loving a fourth Premiership title victory on the bounce for Celtic. It was wrapped up with a 5-0 trouncing of Dundee United at Tannadice.

Bilbao loving Celtic win

It was also a win that equalled Rangers’ title total of 55. Bilbao said on X: “Congratulations, @CelticFC ! Fourth consecutive @spfl title. What an incredible achievement, Hoops!

”Rodgers told Celtic TV post match: “This is what it feels like to be Celtic, it’s an amazing feeling. So much hard work has gone in over the course of the season, and no more so than today, playing against a tough team that don’t concede many goals. But to perform like that when it mattered was truly special.

“Each year at the club you want to improve and I’ve absolutely no doubt that this team have done that. There’s been a bit of progression in Europe. It’s not a feeling where Celtic are really dominant in domestic football and they go into Europe and we get skelped – we showed up really well and were really competitive.

“So that’s the standard that we set and we want to keep developing that mindset. But it was a great performance, the team overall, they’ve turned up when they’ve needed to turn up and with the level of football we’ve played, it’s truly been a brilliant season for us in the league. I was really pleased with the first 10-15 minutes because we didn’t have it all our own way and on a ground like here you have to stand up and be counted.

“There were lots of direct balls into the box, lots of throws into the box, so you’ve got to stand up and be counted, and the two centre-halves were brilliant in terms of dealing with that area of threat. Then we were able to settle the game and get ourselves through the pitch, we obviously got the goal from the set-piece and that then settles us even more in the game From that we were very, very good, didn’t concede much, and overall it was the performance that you would want.”