The latest Celtic transfer news and Rangers transfer news as the two Glasgow clubs get set to face each other in a crucial Scottish Premier clash this weekend.

The biggest match of the season in Scotland so far is almost here as Celtic and Rangers get set to face off in a match that could all but decide the fate of the title.

With the Hoops sitting top of the table and nine points clear of the Gers it’s all or nothing for Michael Beale’s side who will need to become the first Scottish club to win at Celtic Park since January 2021 to pick up all three points. Meanwhile, there are still plenty of transfer news stories happening in the background as the rumour mill keeps turning.

Rangers are expected to be in for an active summer as they look to recruit in several positions and the Ibrox side are now being linked with a goalkeeper signing. Elsewhere, Celtic could be in line for a major transfer windfall with a former Hoops star being linked with a summer move to Manchester United. Here are the latest Celtic and Rangers transfer news stories on Friday, April 6:

Rangers have ‘active interest’ in signing Greek stopper

Per a report from Football Insider, Rangers have an active interest in goalkeeper Sokratis Dioudis ahead of the summer. The Greek keeper currently plays for Polish club Zaglebie Lubin but will be available on a free transfer at the end of the season.

The 30-year old, who has been capped twice by the Greek men’s national side, previously spent five seasons with Panathinaikos in his homeland and also had a spell with Belgian side Club Brugge earlier in his career. Goalkeeper is expected to be a key position for Rangers to fill in the summer with veteran stopper Allan McGregor expected to bring his playing career to an end when this season finishes.

Barcelona and Man Utd linked with former Celtic star

Manchester United are being linked with a summer move for former Celtic star Jeremie Frimpong who currently plays in the Bundesliga with Bayern Leverkusen. According to the Daily Record, the Hoops secured a 30% sell-on clause of any profit that the German side sell the Dutch youth international for.