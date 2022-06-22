The latest Old Firm transfer news as Rangers and Celtic prepare for a busy summer in the market.

Celtic and Rangers enjoyed tremendous success last season with both sides coming away with silverware.

While Celtic stormed the Scottish Premiership table, winning their 52nd title, Rangers fired through the Europa League competition reaching their first UEFA Europa final.

Despite enduring a heart-breaking penalty shoot-out, just a few days later Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side bounced back to beat Hearts in the Scottish Cup Final.

Both teams will once again be involved in European competition and will be desperate to progress further as well as battling for honours on the domestic front.

The fierce rivals have been utilising the summer break to reset and reaffirm their squads as the summer transfer window provides the perfect opportunity to bring in fresh recruits.

Here is the latest transfer news regarding Celtic and Rangers...

Will Rangers sell Alfredo Morelos?

There have been several reports in recent days suggesting that Rangers could sell their striker Alfredo Morelos.

The Colombian 26-year-old is into the final 12 months of his contract and Ibrox chiefs are preparing themselves if negotiations fail.

However, the suggestion that Morelos will leave on a free transfer has been met with a resounding disappointment from former players.

Ibrox legend Marco Negri, who recently celebrated the 25 years since his move to the west-end of Glasgow, spoke to Record Sport saying: “Playing for Rangers was absolutely the highest point of my career - and I’m sure Alfredo will say the same when he finally retires.

“The club cannot afford to lose a big player like Morelos on a free transfer...I really hope Morelos will stay and deliver more goals and trophies for Rangers.

“I really like him. I think he was the man the team missed so much at the end of the season. Without him Rangers lost a lot of power up front.”

On a similar note, Rangers fan Jimmy Mac spoke to Daily Record saying: “Rangers are being backed to sell striker Alfredo Morelos ahead of next season. That makes no sense whatsoever after what happened in the latter quarter of last season...Unless Morelos isn’t willing to sign an extension with the club, we will need to bring in another two strikers.”

Israeli side must increase offer for Celtic star

According to reports from Israel, Maccabi Tel Aviv have a strong interest in Israeli international Nir Bitton.

The 30-year-old is a free agent, after announcing his departure from Celtic this summer and it was thought he may move back to his home country.

Nir Bitton has rejected first offer as free agent

However, Bitton is said to have rejected the offer saying he was ‘not interested’ in signing. The Tel Aviv side and Maccabi are now looking into exploring other options before they decide whether they wish to return to the midfielder with a fresh offer.

In the 2021/22 season, Bitton played in 24 Scottish Premiership matches, scoring one goal. He racked up an overall Whoscored rating of 6.68.

Bitton also played during Israel’s World Cup qualifying matches, scoring one goal and adding one assist to his record.

Rangers set to lose out on FC Sochi target

Mateo Cassierra had been linked with a move to the Gers before a deal with Zenit came into the picture.

However, Cassierra’s agent has since said that Zenit are yet to offer enough to sign his client from current club FC Sochi.

The Colombian striker, 25, has featured in 22 matches in the Russian Premier League, scoring 14 goals.

Before moving to Russia, the Colombian played for Ajax, scoring three goals in 21 appearances, and went on loan to FC Groningen, Racing before signing with Belenenses SAD in 2019.