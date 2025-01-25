Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The latest Rangers and Celtic transfer snippets as the window rumbles on.

It’s set to be a busy final nine days in the transfer window for both Rangers and Celtic.

The Hoops have had some more time to think about what moves will be happening after their game against Dundee was called off due to storm damage at Parkhead. And mammoth deals they’ll prove to be, with Kyogo off to Rennes and club hero Jota coming the other way from the Ligue 1 side.

There’s also talk of Kieran Tierney in the works too. At Rangers, they have signed defender Rafael Fernandes on loan from Lille to bolster their backline but more injuries have reduced Philippe Clement to the barebones, and the need for more recruits is growing.

Here’s some of the latest transfer headlines regarding both clubs.

Fabregas’ Hoops update

Another deal out of Parkhead that could be in the works is Alex Valle to Como. The left-back is spending the season on loan in Glasgow from Barcelona but with Tierney’s possible arrival alongside Greg Taylor already in situ, Como could open the chance for him to play more regularly in Serie A. Head coach Cesc Fabregas has provided an update by saying: “Until we are sure we can’t say anything. Things can get complicated.”

Boyd urges Rangers to avoid Celtic copycat

Rangers hero Kris Boyd has told Rangers not to let Cyriel Dessers go unless a replacement can be found. He cites Celtic’s decision to go to Rennes without a bona fide replacement in his explanation. Boyd wrote in the Scottish Sun: “Celtic have made a bold call flogging Kyogo Furuhashi midway through the season. Rangers should think carefully before they do the same with Cyriel Dessers.

“Listen, every striker misses chances but I genuinely struggle to remember anyone getting criticised for it the way he does. This all feeds into the view of some Rangers supporters that they should take what they can get for him this month. I don’t agree with that at all. If Philippe Clement wants success between now and the end of May, he should fight to keep him.

“The Nigerian international turns up for his work every single day, he’s always available and he scores goals — 17 of them so far this season. Celtic have taken a gamble by selling Kyogo, even if Brendan Rodgers is adamant a top replacement will come in. Time will tell whether the Parkhead boss makes the right decision on that signing after some questionable summer outlays. Rodgers is under pressure to get it right on Kyogo’s replacement, otherwise the bold move in selling him will just look foolish.