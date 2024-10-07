Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The latest from Rangers and Celtic as a Man Utd comparison is made and a transfer model is slammed.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scottish Premiership title hopefuls Celtic and Rangers were both able to bounce back from their disappointment in Europe by securing vital wins in the league against Ross County and St Johnstone respectively.

The Hoops had to fight back from a goal down to secure their 2-1 victory in Dingwall, which came courtesy of late goals from Alistair Johnston and Nicholas Kuhn. Meanwhile, Rangers’ victory was dominated by the return of forgotten midfielder Ianis Hagi following a long-standing contractual issue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 25-year-old was introduced for the first time in two seasons at the 45 minute mark and swiftly helped double the team’s lead by setting up Vaclav Cerny for his second of the afternoon.

However, the Romanian’s long-awaited return ultimately ended in disappointment when a high challenge was upgraded from a yellow card to a red after a VAR check. Both clubs have a wee-long break from football during the October international window before resuming their challenging schedules.

With that in mind, we take a look at the main headlines surrounding both Glasgow clubs.

Chris Sutton takes swipe at Robbie Savage during heated Celtic debate

Former Celtic fan favourite Chris Sutton has jumped to the defence of Brendan Rodgers’ team following scathing criticism from fellow pundit Robbie Savage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During a debate on BBC 606, Savage said: “Celtic in Europe, what goes around? They have lost heavily to [Barcelona], they have lost heavily to Dortmund, they do lose heavily to the top teams in European football, but you can't get [beaten by] seven. TNS went to Fiorentina and only lost two.”

Sutton interjected and went on to discuss the financial disparity between Scottish football and a number of Europe’s top leagues. He explained: "It’s an easy attack, isn’t it, on Scottish football. Why don’t you attack Manchester United, Rob?

"Six hundred million. Just imagine if Celtic and Rangers could spend six hundred million on players in three years and put in insipid performances. I’m just saying Scottish teams don’t have the spending power.

"You’re using one game. I noticed you didn’t say anything about Celtic when they won the first game. Why didn’t you judge Celtic and Rangers after eight games?”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kris Boyd criticises the Rangers recruitment strategy

Rangers icon Kris Boyd has criticised the Light Blues for overlooking a number of Scotland’s top talents such as Lawrence Shankland and Lennon Miller.

He claims the Gers are reluctant to spend money on homegrown talent and bemoaned the fact that often their priority is to recruit elsewhere from other parts of Europe.

Boyd told Sky Sports: “ “I’m looking at, for example, Lennon Miller and I’ll use Rangers for example. Would they go and spend the £4m on Lennon Miller that they went and spent on Diomande, no they wouldn’t. But he’s been in our league.”

When discussing Shankland in particular, Boyd added: “He’s already proven in our league, that he can score goals in our league. But you would go and spend money on someone from overseas. Why we do that I don’t know but that’s the reality of it.”