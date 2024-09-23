Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers | SNS Group

Celtic praise has been dished out to the boss.

A former Celtic boss reckons Brendan Rodgers deserves all the plaudits after turning around his Hoops story.

After leaving fans bitter in the wake of his Leicester City move in 2019, he replaced Ange Postecoglou in the summer of 2023. His second stint as manager started on a rocky road but he slowly won fans back around and claimed a Premiership and Scottish Cup double.

Now having won every competitive game this season, Rodgers stock is as high as ever. And former player and manager David Hay reckons he deserves plenty of praise from turning a bitter situation to one of joy. He said to CQN: “I think it would be fair to say Brendan Rodgers didn’t hit the ground running in the early weeks of his return.

“A League Cup defeat from Kilmarnock at Rugby Park in only his third game provided a lot of ammunition for those who did not welcome his appointment and had made their feelings known after the announcement in June last year.

“Brendan had been tasked with replacing Ange Postecoglou after the popular Greek-Australian had speedily departed to Spurs in the immediate aftermath of the 3-1 Scottish Cup Final over Inverness Caley Thistle to seal the domestic silverware treble. Ange didn’t hang around to explain his actions. If it had been his original game plan to use Celtic as a stepping stone to England then his strategy paid off.

“To achieve that, though, he would have known he would have to be successful in Glasgow. He was brash and confident enough to believe he had the skills and knowledge to turn around the fortunes of a club that had just completed a campaign without a trophy for the first time in 11 years.

“What he achieved in such a short space of time was nothing short of phenomenal. A title and a League Cup in his first season and a clean sweep a year later. Was it any wonder Ange was hailed to the heavens by the supporters? They appeared to be in such a state of euphoria they could overlook his haste in getting out of town as he practically stepped onto a Heathrow-bound plane while the fans still celebrated at Hampden after the Cup Final success.

“He was always going to be a hard act to follow, so you have to give massive credit to Brendan Rodgers for accepting the challenge. Unlike Ange, the Irishman had not been forgiven by some followers for his rapid exit to Leicester City in February 2019 after leading the team to seven consecutive domestic honours.

“Some claimed he had deserted the club and betrayed their trust while others insisted he was a traitor and a fraud. In truth, it was easy to understand why they were so displeased even if some of the criticisms and observations were way over the top.

“You better believe Brendan Rodgers was only too aware of the ill feeling that still existed among a disgruntled element of the support. He said so as he addressed some fans outside Celtic Park after his return on a three-year contract. He knew there were detractors and doubters and a backlash wasn’t far away if he did not deliver.

“Bitter recriminations were just one bad result away. The loss at Kilmarnock was followed a week later with a disappointing goalless draw at Parkhead against St Johnstone. That opened the door to some vitriolic scenes we could all live without.

“Through it all, though, he kept his nerve, maintained his focus, refused to panic and deserves praise for his convictions. I reckon it’s time to applaud Brendan. Being manager of Celtic can be a lonely job. Believe me, I know what I’m talking about. So, I could empathise with Brendan as he resolutely refused to be knocked off course.”