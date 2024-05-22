Neil Lennon lays out early Rapid Bucharest transfer plans that will interest Celtic and Rangers fans
Neil Lennon’s appointment as the new Rapid Bucharest boss has thrown a spanner in the works of Rangers’ transfer plans as the Irishman now claims that he plans to keep Ibrox-linked striker Albion Rrahmani in the Romanian capital.
The Celtic icon has signed a two-year deal to become the manager at the Rapid-Giulești Stadium, his deal runs until the summer of 2026.
In Lennon’s opening press conference with the Bucharest outfit he confirmed that he was determined to keep £6.2m rated forward Rrahmani who has been scouted extensively by the Rangers scout.
The Kosovo international scored an eye catching 17 league goals last term, making him the third top scorer in the entire division. The 23-year-old appeared to signal that he was heading for the exit door from the Romania side as he said goodbye to punters in emotional scenes on Monday night as they defeated league champions FC Steaua Bucharest 2-0.
"I don't want him to leave anywhere. He is a top player and goalscorers are a valuable commodity to the team.” Lennon told the Daily Record.
He added: "They are very important players and he has had a fantastic season. That is a discussion that we hope will take place but I can't control that at the minute."
Rapid Bucharest finished second in the regular season but missed out on Europe through the play-offs after finishing sixth with just one win in 10 matches against the division’s best teams.
Reports from the Scottish Sun claim Lennon is looking to use his Scottish Premiership links to his advantage when bolstering his squad. The ex-Hoops boss has set his sights on two defenders from the division, including one Celtic ace that he used to manage.
Celtic defender Stephen Welsh and Dundee United's Ross Graham are seen as the Irishman’s first choice defensive targets.
Welsh, 24, still has three years left of his Hoops deal and the back-up defender would have to agree to join on loan. He was handed his Celtic debut by Lennon four years ago and his second-ever start for Celtic came in an Old Firm defeat against Rangers. However, he was limited to just 10 Premiership appearances last season and has struggled to earn a regular starting place.
Graham, 23, is out of contract at Tannadice Park and would be available on a free transfer for the Romanian outfit if a deal was to be reached. The defender was a part of the team which secured promotion back to the Premiership and manager Jim Goodwin is determined to tie him down to a new deal to boost his team’s hopes of survival.
