Scottish club knock back 'derisory' offer for ex Celtic man one year after Hoops exit

Dunfermline Athletic have reportedly rejected an offer from Crawley Town for one of their top stars.

The summer transfer window is now in full swing with clubs across the country busy bringing in news players and either fighting to keep hold of current stars or waving goodbye.

Meanwhile, a new report has claimed that a former Celtic player is wanted down south just one year after completing a permanent move away from his first senior club. Per the Dunfermline Press, Dunfermline Athletic received and offer for former Hoops’ B Team star Ewan Otoo but have booted it out.

The report claims that the bid came from Crawley Town who will play in League One of the English Football League this season. Scott Lindsey’s ‘Red Devils’ were promoted from League Two last season having gone up via the play-offs.

It is said by the Press that the Pars considered the offer ‘derisory’ and that it was a five figure sum that was tabled by the West Sussex club. Otoo spent 11 years in Celtic’s academy before signing his first senior contract in 2021.

During his three seasons thereafter the central defender, who can also play as a defensive midfielder, spent time on loan at Clyde and then with Dunfermline. Following his 2023 loan at East End Park the Scottish Championship side secured a permanent deal to bring him back on a full time basis.

He made 37 appearances last season and scored two goals, both in the league against Arbroath and Airdrieonians, with Dunfermline finishing sixth in the table. The Pars are due to kick off their Scottish League Cup campaign this weekend against The Spartans.