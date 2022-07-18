The latest Rangers and Celtic news and rumours on Monday.

Both Rangers and Celtic were in pre-season action against English clubs over the weekend.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side played Championship outfit Blackpool away at Bloomfield Road and won 2-1.

Celtic took on Blackburn Rovers at home and drew 2-2.

Here is a look at the latest news regarding both Glasgow clubs today:

Davies close to Rangers switch

Rangers are reportedly closing in on a deal to sign defender Ben Davies from Liverpool.

He spent last season on loan at Sheffield United and is now set to join a new club.

The Guardian report that the former Preston North End man is ‘poised’ to move for around £4million.

Goalkeeper wanted elsewhere

Kilmarnock are apparently interested in Rangers goalkeeper Robby McCrorie.

The 24-year-old stopper has been loaned out to Greenock Morton, Queen of the South and Livingston over recent years.

The Scottish Sun claim Killie would like to bring him in as they prepare for the new season, with St Mirren also mentioned as an interest party.

Mooy incoming

Aaron Mooy is on his way to Celtic Park, reports claim.

The Australia international, who has previously played for Manchester City and Huddersfield Town, is a free agent after leaving Chinese outfit Shanghai Port.

The Scottish Sun report he is ‘set’ to link up with Ange Postecoglou in Glasgow on a free transfer.

Maeda’s pre-season insight

Daizen Maeda has said he is working hard to make sure he is ready for the new season.

The Japan international scored eight goals on loan from Yokohama F. Marinos last term and has signed permanently this summer.

He has provided this insight into his pre-season so far, as per the Daily Record:

“Pre-season has been normal, really. It’s been hard work as always.

“Last season, I had a really long season. After the season finished with Celtic, I had international matches to be involved in. I then had two weeks of rest and came back here.