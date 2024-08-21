Domagoj Bradaric is a top target for Rangers, according to reports. | Getty Images

The likes of AEK Athens, Real Valladolid and Parma are all interested in a key Rangers target

Rangers manager Philippe Clement is desperate to bolster his Light Blues’ squad before next Friday’s transfer deadline day.

The Belgian has insisted, however, that his team will have to sell to buy in the closing days of the window. Midfield duo Ianis Hagi and Todd Cantwell are considered to be saleable assets that could fund a late spending spree.

Earlier this week, sports journalist Nicola Schira claimed that Rangers were in the market for a left back and had opened talks with Salernitana over a deal for four-time Croatian international Domagoj Bradaric.

Bradaric was part of the Croatia squad that competed in Euro 2020 but it has been more than four years since his most recent cap.

Schira claimed Rangers were keen to sign the 24-year-old on a loan deal with the option to buy at the end of his first season at Ibrox. However, Salernitana are keen for an obligation to be included in the transfer as they aim to ease any financial difficulties that they may encounter after relegation from Serie A last season.

Bradaric is a former Ligue 1 champion with Lille that has gained top-flight experience in Croatia, France and Italy. He is seen as the perfect player to cover for Ridvan Yilmaz during his injury and is a signing that could facilitate Jefte’s movement into a more advanced attacking position in the coming months.

The Croatian is an attacking minded full back, with plenty of pace, that is capable of overlapping and creating chances for his teammates and could hand Rangers a boost in their pursuit of Scottish Premiership glory.

However, The Daily Record understands that the Light Blues will have to act fast to get the deal done due to competition from the likes of Greek giants AEK Athens, Real Valladolid in Spain and Italian side Parma, who have all made enquires about signing the player in the final 10 days of the European transfer window.

Bradaric joined Salernitana in 2022 and has made a total of 65 top-flight appearances for the club, providing six league assists in that time.