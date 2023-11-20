A familiar face is expected to join Ross County for a third-stint as manager.

Scottish Premiership side Ross County are expected to announce the appointment of former boss Derek Adams, who has recently stepped down from his role as Morecambe manager.

Adams has been in charge at the English League Two outfit since February 2022 and leaves them ninth in the division after their relegation last term.

News of Adam’s departure was confirmed in an official statement by Morecambe earlier today, which also revealed that he had left the club to pursue an opportunity at another club.

The statement reads: “Derek Adams has today left Morecambe Football Club to pursue an opportunity elsewhere.

The Board of Directors wished to retain the services of Derek Adams, but a contractual release clause was met to enable the move to progress.

CEO Ben Sadler said: "Derek has done an excellent job in challenging circumstances during his second spell with Morecambe, securing the Club’s status in League One upon his return midway through the 2021/2022 season, and building an excellent squad almost from scratch in the current season that is currently sitting just outside the League Two playoff positions, with games in hand.

"For all of that, we thank Derek and wish him the very best for the future. However, the sole focus of the Board of Directors now is to appoint the best manager to take this very special club forwards.”

The 48-year-old is set to replace former Staggies boss Malkay Mackay who was sacked after an eight-game winless run, having only survived relegation last season in a play-off final penalty shoot-out.

Adams would inherit a team in 11th place in the league, above only Livingston on goal difference, after two wins from their opening 12 games of the new campaign.

Adams is a familiar name to the Ross County faithful - he led the club to the Second Division title and a Scottish Cup final in his first term stint from 2007 to 2010.

