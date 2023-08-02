A crowd of 43,447 were in attendance at Celtic Park on Tuesday night - almost 17,000 short of capacity.

Celtic fans have slammed the Green Brigade’s decision NOT to attend James Forrest’s testimonial match against Athletic Bilbao on Tuesday night.

Brendan Rodgers’s side secured a 3-2 victory over the La Liga outfit on a night to remember for the experienced winger as he was recognised for 14 trophy-laden years at the club.

A healthy crowd of 43,447 descended on Parkhead in horrible conditions to pay tribute to Forrest in what was the final warm-up game ahead of a return to competitive action this weekend.

The deserted Green Brigade section for James Forrest testimonial contributed to a refreshing ambiance at Celtic Park. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

However, there was a notable absence in the stands with the usual signing section occupied by the ultras group largely empty. Some supporters questioned if their decision to snub the match was down to the angry reaction to Rodgers return as Hoops manager for a second spell.

The Green Brigade were left incensed when the Northern Irishman left midway through the season in February 2019 to take charge of Leicester City, branding him a ‘fraud’. But that furore appeared to have waned somewhat since his re-appointment as Ange Postecoglou’s successor was confirmed in June.

Speaking to Sky Sports before the match against the Spanish outfit, Rodgers admitted he was unfazed by a potential backlash. He stated: “There’s no apprehension. I made a decision to leave which I said before, I didn’t regret. Celtic did well after I left.

“I had a good spell at Leicester and we won some trophies. I come back and I’ve had great support from the Celtic supporters. Listen, you won’t always get everyone onside, but I think my experience in life tells me that people forgive when it suits and they forget when it’s convenient.”

Last night’s fixture wasn’t included on the Celtic season ticket, meaning fans had to stump up a hefty £22 for to honour a player at attend what was essentially another pre-season friendly.

Some supporters have been debating the Green Brigade’s no-show on social media with claims that they simply aren’t a fan of testimonials after previously opting to serve Scott Brown’s big day in May 2018 refuted by others.

One person posted a photo from his view of the match ahead of kick-off and wrote on Twitter: “How are the Green Brigade going to answer why they decided to slap James Forrest in the face by not turning up? Shocking! The players should do the same on Sat by totally ignoring them at the end of the game.”

In response, one person commented: “They don’t do testimonials, it’s very simple, no hidden agenda, no dummy spitting just the boring fact they don’t do them.”

A third stated: “Their priorities are all wrong! They should of been their for Jamesy. What a player he has been for this club,” while a fourth said: “I’d rather we celebrate the ones who stood shoulder to shoulder in support for a true Celtic great. James Forrest deserved that tonight and more so has earned it.”

A fourth wrote: “Get af yir high horse mate they just don’t do testimonials, why do so many people just love having a dig at the GB at every opportunity??”

A fifth person was left scratching his head, admitting: “They’ve made some bad decisions over the years but this one I just don’t understand. It was to celebrate one of our own and tonight they decided was the best time to get it up Brendan Rodgers. The majority are going to turn on them…”

