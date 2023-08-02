The latest Celtic and Rangers transfer news headlines with the new Scottish Premiership season set to kick off this weekend.

Celtic and Rangers are applying the finishing touches to their preparations for the start of the 2023/24 Scottish Premiership season.

The Hoops ran out 3-2 winners over Athletic Bilbao in James Forrest’s testimonial match last night, while the Light Blues held an open training session for fans to watch at Ibrox. Here are the latest Celtic and Rangers transfer news headlines on Wednesday, August 2:

Celtic winger ‘attracts’ European interest

Hoops youngster Rocco Vata is reportedly wanted by a number of clubs in Italy, England and Belgium this summer after the 18-year-old was snapped up by high-profile football agency CAA Base.

Highly-rated Vata, who joins some of the biggest names in the world of football on the agency’s books, has only one year remaining on his current deal at Parkhead and the club will need to be pro-active in their efforts to retain the youth starlet.

The Republic of Ireland Under-19 and Celtic B team ace broke made his first-team breakthrough under Ange Postecoglou last season and was heavily involved in the pre-season tour of Japan after being selected by new boss Brendan Rodgers along with a number of other academy youngsters.

According to Sky Sports transfer journalist Anthony Joseph, Vata has several options abroad, with Celtic eager to tie him down on a new long-term contract.

EFL Championship side to treble wages of Rangers linked striker

Ross Stewart looks set to quit Sunderland in favour of a move to EFL Championship rivals Middlesbrough, who are reportedly prepared to treble his wages.

Football Insider claim the North Yorkshire club will test Sunderland’s resolve in the race to sign the 27-year-old striker as boss Michael Carrick aims to strengthen their promotion bid. Premier League Southampton have opted to pursue alternative targets, while English top-flight newcomers Luton Town have also been credited with an interest.

The Scotland international is currently sidelined after undergoing surgery on his Achilles but is nearing a return to full fitness. He has just under 12 months left on is current contract at the Stadium of Light but no progress has been made in renewal talks.

Sunderland are NOT willing to let Stewart leave for free next summer and could opt to cash in now before the transfer window closes. The prolific goal scorer managed 10 goals and three assists in 13 league games last term before sustaining the season-ending injury back in February.

